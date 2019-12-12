MLB Trade Rumours: Angels, Indians Battle Hard To Sign Up Corey Kluber And Carlos Carrasco

Cleveland Indians and Los Angeles Angels are reportedly in discussions to trade Corey Kluber, but the Angels’ side are facing fierce competition from other teams in Major League Baseball (MLB) too. According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, this trade will lead to the reuniting of Corey Kluber and Mickey Callaway. Callaway is a former Indians pitching coach, who is currently serving the Angels in a similar capacity.

Players with 20+ HR & 40+ 2B in each of the last 3 seasons:



Mookie Betts

Francisco Lindor

Anthony Rendon pic.twitter.com/WIcyQRwQhq — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) December 12, 2019

The Angels’ side lost the Gerrit Cole sweepstakes as he was traded from Houston Astros to New York Yankees. And they would be now looking for another high-profile starter. According to Sherman, there are reports that Angels have also looked at Indians’ player Carlos Carrasco.

Thanks to the Modern Game Committee, Ted Simmons is headed to the @baseballhall.



Few have matched his consistent excellence behind the dish - before or since. pic.twitter.com/5bUWRCh2zl — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) December 9, 2019

Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco: Rough season so far

Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco had been incredible in the seasons prior to the recent 2019 one. Meanwhile, in the 2019 campaign, both Kluber and Carrasco had an unexpectedly rough time. Carrasco was diagnosed with leukaemia, so he had to miss a large portion of the season. However, he made an inspiring return at the start of September 2019. On the other hand, Corey Kluber missed the final few months of MLB as he was suffering from a fractured right forearm. Before getting injured, Corey Kluber, who is a two-time Cy Young winner, bloated 5.80 ERA over seven starts and 35 2/3 innings. Even as the last season was a struggle for Kluber and Carrasco, teams won’t stop from trying to have a trade, looking into their statistics. They are the current top free agents.

Since Statcast began tracking in 2015, there have been 7 instances of a qualified hitter's xBA being within .002 of his BA, in a year he hit .300 or better.



Anthony Rendon is the only player on the list twice.



His unique consistency & what it tells us:https://t.co/lvt8OGFAOv — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) November 25, 2019

