Boston Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Makes First Public Appearance Since Shooting

After nearly six months, David Ortiz made his first public appearance in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. The former Boston Red Sox superstar was greeted by a standing ovation and wild cheers. Oritz arrived at the Quisqueya Stadium Juan Marichal for the Game of Legends a charity exhibition match containing Dominican major league players and retired superstars such as Hall of Famers Pedro Martínez and Juan Marichal, New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó and Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto.

Former Boston Red Sox legend David Oritz makes first public appearance after shooting

David Oritz thanked his fans, fellow players and the press for its support after the shooting. He was severely wounded on June 9 when a hitman allegedly appointed by a drug trafficker shot him in a case of mistaken identity. They said the hit was meant for Sixto David Fernandez, Oritz’s friend and the cousin of the man suspected to have organised the attack. David Oritz told that he was happy to be there with ‘his people’. David Oritz did not feature in the game.

David Ortiz in Dominican Republic for first time in 6 months after the shooting 🙏 (via @hgomez27) pic.twitter.com/otRXimhWOj — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) December 9, 2019

David Oritz: Boston Red Sox legend

David Oritz helped the Boston Red Sox end their 86-year barren run in 2004. The 10-time All-Star and three-time World Series Champion, batted .688 to win the Series MVP in 2013 against the St. Louis Cardinals. Oritz retired in 2016 and his team retired his uniform No. 34

Boston Red Sox legend David Oritz's shooting

Officials said the killing was contracted by Victor Hugo Gomez, described as an associate of Mexico’s Gulf Cartel. Authorities said Gomez wanted Fernandez killed because he believed his cousin turned him into Dominican drug investigators in 2011. They said Gomez then spent time in prison in the Dominican Republic with one of at least 11 suspects arrested in the shooting.