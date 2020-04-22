Conor McGregor Hailed By Hospital For €1 Million Donation, Oxygen Equipment And Monitors

A number of medical workers and a hospital in Ireland have thanked and expressed their gratitude towards UFC superstar Conor McGregor for his donation of personal safety equipment amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, Conor McGregor has served his home country Ireland by making a donation of €1 million which has been used for the purchase of cardiac monitors, oxygen equipment, and 50,000 face masks for hospitals all over Ireland. Conor McGregor has been active in making people aware of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and his actions towards the medical crisis have earned him massive respect from all over the world.

Also Read | UFC Champion Amanda Nunes Opts Out Of May 9 Fight Card Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

UFC: Conor McGregor donation amid Coronavirus outbreak hailed by Mercy hospital in Ireland

Michael Sheridan, the CEO of Mercy Hospital took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude towards UFC superstar Conor McGregor for his unparalleled contribution to the hospitals of Ireland. The Twitter post showcased a number of boxes which had the PPE equipment while the medical workers stood next to them outside the office of Mercy hospital. Clinical director Kieran O’Connor also appreciated Conor McGregor for his action as he went on to write, “Enormous thanks to Notorious MMA for his support with massive PPE donation for COVID 19.”

There are currently 16,000 reported cases of coronavirus in Ireland with 730 deaths reported. Conor McGregor's timely donation, therefore, has garnered the Irishman much acclaim. There are also reports that the people of Ireland have started to bet on Conor McGregor contesting the elections to be the next President of Ireland.

Also Read | Nick Newell: The One-armed Fighter Who Has A Better MMA Resume Than UFC BMF Jorge Masvidal

UFC: Conor McGregor donation amid coronavirus outbreak update

Apart from huge donations, Conor McGregor has also been constant about promoting lockdown guidelines via various social media platforms. A few weeks ago, Conor McGregor posted a video from his official Instagram handle and advised everyone to stay indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read | Tyson Fury Advises Countrymen To Stay Home During UK Lockdown Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Also Read | Tottenham's Jose Mourinho Accepts Breaking Social Distancing Rules Amidst UK Lockdown

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)