Who Is UFC President Dana White's Wife? A Closer Look At Dana White's Family

UFC president Dana White is no less than a global superstar as under his leadership, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has emerged as the largest Mixed Martial Arts organisation in the world, giving steady competition to other organisations like Bellator, One Championship, and PFL. Dana White has been instrumental in setting up a number of dream fights in his promotion and outside UFC. In 2017, Dana White stunned the combat sports community by organising a cross-promotion boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor. UFC fans welcomed the cross-promotion bout with open arms as Dana White added another feather to his cap. However, Dana White has always been secretive about his personal life and not everyone knows a lot about the Dana White family.

UFC: Dana White family, Dana White wife and children

The UFC president is married to Anne White and has three kids. According to reports, Dana White and Anne met each other in school, and have been close since childhood. The duo tied the knot in 1996 and are parents to two sons and one daughter. Dana White and his wife Anne named their sons as Dana III and Aidan, while they named their daughter Savannah.

More recently, Dana White has been looking to organise UFC 249 amid the coronavirus pandemic. UFC 249's main event Tony Ferguson vs Khabib Nurmagomedov was called off when Khabib pulled out of the event due to the lockdown in Russia. While a number of fighters expressed their interest in replacing Khabib Nurmagomedov opposite Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje was roped in as his replacement, but the fight was then postponed to May. The updated event is reportedly scheduled for May 9.

UFC: Dana White family net worth, Dana White wife and Dana White family

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Dana White has an estimated net worth of $500 million. The UFC president also owns a private jet and is considered to be one of the richest personalities in the combat sports community. The Dana White net worth could receive a substantial boost if UFC 249 goes through amid the pandemic.

