Conor McGregor's Final Sparring Session Ahead Of Whirlwind UFC 246 Win Revealed; Watch

Conor McGregor registered one of the biggest comebacks in the history of combat sports after he knocked out Donald Cerrone at the main event of UFC 246. The phrase 'a matter of time' took on a different meaning as Conor McGregor took only 40 seconds to knock out Donald Cerrone and become the first UFC fighter to have knockout victories across three different weight classes - featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight. Apart from striking, Conor McGregor showcased a lot of other elements in the fight like shoulder butts and head kicks and it appeared that the Irish fighter had been working on a number of things in his training session ahead of the UFC 246 main event. After almost three months of the fight, Conor McGregor’s final sparring session has finally been unveiled.

UFC news: Conor McGregor final sparring session ahead of UFC 246 released

Mac Life Official released a clip in which Conor McGregor is spotted in an intense sparring session with his coach and teammates. According to the caption, it was the Irishman's final training session before facing Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. Conor McGregor showcased some impressive striking skills alongside striking coach Owen Roddy and head coach John Kavanagh while his team members filmed the entire moment.

Conor McGregor’s training brought fruitful results at UFC 246 as he managed to claim victory against Donald Cerrone, one of the elites in the sport of MMA. Conor McGregor’s win at UFC 246 also ended his victory-draught of three years. Here’s a glimpse of Conor McGregor knocking out Donald Cerrone.

UFC news: Conor McGregor's next fight

Conor McGregor went on to hint at a potential trilogy fight against Nate Diaz in the post-fight press conference of UFC 246. Meanwhile, several UFC fighters have expressed their interest in facing Conor McGregor, including the likes of Dustin Poirier, Jorge Masvidal and Justin Gaethje. However, nothing has been finalised yet by UFC officials.

(Image courtesy: YouTube)