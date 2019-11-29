Deontay Wilder Reveals His Favourite KO Victory; One Where He Almost Killed His Opponent

Deontay Wilder is just one-week fresh from his sensational knockout victory against Luis Ortiz. The 34-year-old American has achieved 41 knockouts and 10 consecutive title defences in his career. Luis Ortiz started strong in the fight and dominated Deontay Wilder for six rounds. The Cuban Heavyweight was winning but the ‘Bronze Bomber’ ruled out everything with a devastating right hand in the seventh round that ended the night for Luis Ortiz. After 41 devastating knockouts, the WBC Champion has finally revealed his favourite.

Boxing: Which one is Deontay Wilder’s favourite KO?

The long list of knockouts includes some of the best heavyweights in the world. However, the WBC Champion feels that his knockout win against Artur Szpilka is the best of the lot. Deontay Wilder and Artur Szpilka fought against each other in 2016 and after nine hard-fought rounds, the Bronze Bomber landed a right hand from hell. It was a scary finish, and Szpilka was knocked out cold for at least seven minutes. He had to leave the arena on a stretcher. Deontay Wilder revealed that he thought he killed Szpilka in the fight. According to the American, the way Szpilka landed and stopped breathing made him think that he had killed him. Take a look at the brutal knockout.

The Bronze Bomber once said that he wants a body in his boxing record. Deontay Wilder faced heavy backlash from fans after making such a comment as WBC Heavyweight Champion. According to Deontay Wilder, he wants to kill someone in a fight since it’s totally legal in a sport like boxing. He is still hunting for that in his career.

Boxing: What’s next?

The 34-year-old is slated to go against Tyson Fury in an epic rematch on February 22, 2020. Though Wilder failed to overcome Fury in the first encounter, he knocked him down in the fight. However, Tyson Fury got back on his feet and outboxed Wilder. The fight ended in a draw. Tyson Fury is also undefeated in his career and he believes that he can dethrone Deontay Wilder in their upcoming match.

“I AM THE 1”like neo on the matrix no matter what @BronzeBomber dose I will always defeat him. #GYPSYKING 🇬🇧🇺🇸 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 25, 2019

