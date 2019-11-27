Boxing: Deontay Wilder Answers Whether He Could Beat Muhammad Ali At His Prime Or Not

WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder knocked out Luis Ortiz in one of the greatest re-matches of heavyweight boxing history on November 23, 2019. He managed to defend his title for the 10th consecutive time. The 34-year-old American is level with Muhammad Ali in terms of successful title defences and 'The Bronze Bomber’ is just one glory away from surpassing the all-time great, Muhammad Ali.

Deontay Wilder is known for his one-punch knockout power and in a recent interview, he expressed his thoughts on whether he could beat Muhammad Ali at his prime or not. In response, the undefeated Heavyweight champion said that Muhammad Ali is his idol. Ali is one of the biggest reasons why he entered the sport. The WBC Heavyweight titleholder further stated that Muhammad Ali will forever live in his fight. Wilder said that he wouldn’t want to fight The Great Muhammad Ali.

Also Read: Tyson Fury Mocks Deontay Wilder In Latest Tweet, Read More About What He Said

Boxing: Deontay Wilder expresses his thoughts about fighting Muhammad Ali

Deontay Wilder went undercover for GQ Sports. The 34-year-old controlled a Quora, YouTube, Reddit and Twitter account to answer his fans. While Deontay Wilder was super confident about demolishing UFC giant Conor McGregor in a fight, one of his fans asked him about facing The Great Muhammad Ali at his prime. After Deontay Wilder’s spectacular knockout victory against Luis Ortiz, Muhammad Ali’s ex-wife Khalilah Ali mentioned that Wilder was the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time. Khalilah Ali met the WBC Champion after his match and praised him for a dominant victory. Take a look at Deontay Wilder meeting Muhammad Ali’s ex-wife after his recent fight.

Also Read: Deontay Wilder Vs Luis Ortiz 2 Live Streaming And Schedule: Where To Watch & Preview

Boxing: What’s next for Deontay Wilder?

Deontay Wilder has another epic rematch on the line against the undefeated Tyson Fury in February. The duo locked horns back in 2018, but the match ended up in a controversial draw. Both men left the arena with their undefeated streak alive. However, the rematch between Tyson Fury and Deonntay Wilder has been on the radar since their first fight. ‘The Gypsy King’ believes that he can dethrone Deontay Wilder in their re-match. Take a look at Tyson Fury’s tweet after Deontay Wilder’s recent victory against the Cuban King Kong.

Wilder has nothing more than a punchers chance vs me, I’m gonna school even more than the first fight. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #BUMCITY — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 24, 2019

Also Read: Tyson Fury Will Face Deontay Wilder In February, Could Return To WWE

Also Read: Tyson Fury In MMA: Darren Till Says That There Is A 70% Chance That Fury Fights In UFC