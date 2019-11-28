Deontay Wilder Unhappy With Mike Tyson Post Luis Ortiz Fight

Deontay Wilder has retained his WBC heavyweight championship as he crushed Luis Ortiz with a brutal right hand in round seven of the fight last weekend. Following the huge win against "King Kong", Deontay Wilder received a wave of public praise from fans and experts in the game. However, it came with one notable exception – boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Also Read | Boxing: Deontay Wilder Answers Whether He Could Beat Muhammad Ali At His Prime Or Not

DEONTAY WILDER. ONE SHOT KO!!



😱😱😱

pic.twitter.com/EYBPHgMGcL — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 24, 2019

Also Read | Deontay Wilder Vs Luis Ortiz 2 Live Streaming And Schedule: Where To Watch & Preview

The impressive win over Luis Ortiz also had fans compare Deontay Wilder to Mike Tyson, who is still known as the hardest punching heavyweight in the history of boxing. After the fight was over, Deontay Wilder reportedly claimed that Tyson would praise his performances behind the scenes but does not do so publicly. Wilder was keen for the former undisputed world heavyweight champion to express himself and make his admiration public.

Deontay Wilder also added that he had people tell him about how Mike Tyson would draw a comparison between himself and Wilder. Speaking of which, Mike Tyson would talk about having to use a bunch of combinations to be able to knock people out, while praising Wilder to have that hard-hitting ability.

"I am the hardest-hitting puncher in boxing history, period," he claimed.

Also Read | Mike Tyson Spars With Pet Bengal Tiger, Throwback Video Takes Twitter By Storm

Deontay Wilder – His next big challenge is Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder awaits his biggest challenge as he seems determined to get his point across to Mike Tyson, the fans, and all the doubters in the rest of the world when he takes on Tyson Fury in their highly-anticipated rematch after a controversial draw in December last year. Regarding his plans for the upcoming Tyson Fury rematch, Wilder said that if getting up off his back makes Fury the 'Kryptonite' then Lord better have mercy upon him the second time because he would not be getting up, and if he does, Wilder would get him again.

Also Read | Tyson Fury Mocks Deontay Wilder In Latest Tweet, Read More About What He Said