Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Opens Up On Why He 'does Not Fear Death'

Mike Tyson aka ‘The Baddest Man on Planet Earth’ does not fear death - at least that’s what he claimed when he was asked about it in an interview. After an illustrious boxing career of 50 wins and 6 losses, Mike Tyson hung up his gloves in 2006. In his 21-year-long professional boxing career, Mike Tyson knocked out 44 of his opponents in his 50 wins. The youngest man to grab the world heavyweight title, Mike Tyson is arguably the most intimidating man to have ever laced the boxing gloves and boxing fans buzzed with excitement when Mike Tyson revealed why exactly he does not fear death.

Mike Tyson Interview: Mike Tyson interview reiterates that he does not fear death

During an interview with The Sportsman at home, Mike Tyson revealed that he does not fear death instead he feels that living is way more complicated as compared to dying. Mike Tyson discussed a lot of things and opened up about his cannabis production. His exact words were, "The belief of it. I don't know if it's true. Because living takes a lot of courage. Without courage, you can't handle living. Living is a journey; living is a struggle. People have everything and they still can't do it, they struggle. We take ourselves too seriously. We think we're somebody. Who the f**k? We're nothing! We come from s**t; we think we're special! Fame is s**t."

Mike Tyson Interview: Mike Tyson Eminem talk about lilfe

A few days back Mike Tyson interacted with Eminem in his podcast, The Hotboxing podcast and the 'Rap God' said some pretty valuable lines about Tyson. During the interview, Eminem said that Mike Tyson is like “God” to him since he has accomplished so much in life. The Mike Tyson Eminem duo further went on to talk about their mutual love towards rap and the sport of boxing.

(Image courtesy: Boxingnewsonline.net)