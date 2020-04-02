The Debate
Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Opens Up On Why He 'does Not Fear Death'

other sports

Mike Tyson once said that he doesn't fear death and believes that living is more complicated in this world. The boxing legend recently elaborated on his comment

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson aka ‘The Baddest Man on Planet Earth’ does not fear death - at least that’s what he claimed when he was asked about it in an interview. After an illustrious boxing career of 50 wins and 6 losses, Mike Tyson hung up his gloves in 2006. In his 21-year-long professional boxing career, Mike Tyson knocked out 44 of his opponents in his 50 wins. The youngest man to grab the world heavyweight title, Mike Tyson is arguably the most intimidating man to have ever laced the boxing gloves and boxing fans buzzed with excitement when Mike Tyson revealed why exactly he does not fear death.

Also Read | Mike Tyson record: Mike Tyson's mentor Nelson Cuevas passes away due to coronavirus, legend pays tribute

Mike Tyson Interview: Mike Tyson interview reiterates that he does not fear death

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) on

During an interview with The Sportsman at home, Mike Tyson revealed that he does not fear death instead he feels that living is way more complicated as compared to dying. Mike Tyson discussed a lot of things and opened up about his cannabis production. His exact words were, "The belief of it. I don't know if it's true. Because living takes a lot of courage. Without courage, you can't handle living. Living is a journey; living is a struggle. People have everything and they still can't do it, they struggle. We take ourselves too seriously. We think we're somebody. Who the f**k? We're nothing! We come from s**t; we think we're special! Fame is s**t."

Also Read | Mike Tyson record: Re-live Mike Tyson Knocking Out Shawn Michaels At WWE WrestleMania 24: Watch

Mike Tyson Interview: Mike Tyson Eminem talk about lilfe

A few days back Mike Tyson interacted with Eminem in his podcast, The Hotboxing podcast and the 'Rap God' said some pretty valuable lines about Tyson. During the interview, Eminem said that Mike Tyson is like “God” to him since he has accomplished so much in life. The Mike Tyson Eminem duo further went on to talk about their mutual love towards rap and the sport of boxing.

Also Read | Mike Tyson interview: Triple H Reveals Why His WrestleMania 17 Boxing Match With Mike Tyson Was Axed

Also Read | Mike Tyson Displays Razor-sharp Skills With Pet In Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch Video

(Image courtesy: Boxingnewsonline.net)

First Published:
COMMENT
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

