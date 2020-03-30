Re-live Mike Tyson Knocking Out Shawn Michaels At WWE WrestleMania 24: Watch

Mike Tyson aka ‘The Baddest Man on Planet Earth’ embraced the WWE Universe with arguably one of the most priceless moments of all time when he went on to knock out Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 in 2008. After enjoying an illustrious boxing career of 50 wins and 6 losses, Mike Tyson hung up his gloves in 2006. However, Mike Tyson decided to a return in the wrestling community by joining his hands with WWE. The much-awaited fight between Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold at WrestleMania 24 was conducted with Mike Tyson as the referee. Stone Cold outclassed Shawn Michaels at the ‘World’s Grandest Stage’ in one of the biggest fights of his career but it was Mike Tyson who stole the show by the end of the night.

Also Read | WWE News: WWE Shoots Multiple Endings To WrestleMania 36 Matches To Prevent Spoiler Leaks: Report

WWE: When Mike Tyson knocked out Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24

Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold fought a long-lasting battle where both wrestlers had their moments. Referee Mike Tyson was way more supportive of his friend Stone Cold throughout the fight. Despite this, Shawn Michaels overpowered Stone Cold on several occasions. However, Stone Cold engineered a comeback as he managed to get back from every setback in the fight.

Also Read | WWE News: Backstage Update On Edge, Kevin Owens, Asuka And Others Possibly Missing WrestleMania 36

After a lengthy bout, Stone Cold took down Shawn Michaels with a body attack and Mike Tyson wasted no time in pinning the counts. However, the drama was yet to be over as Shawn Michaels got back up and snatched Stone Cold’s t-shirt from Mike Tyson’s hands. Things were still under control until Shawn Michaels decided to attack Mike Tyson. However, things ended on a bad note for HBK as Mike Tyson immediately countered the attack and knocked out Shawn Michaels with a vicious right-hand jab.

Also Read | WrestleMania 24: Goldberg Says Vince McMahon ‘wanted To KILL’ Him And Brock Lesnar Before WrestleMania 20

Also Read | WWE Shoots Multiple Endings To WrestleMania 36 Matches To Prevent Spoiler Leaks: Report

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)