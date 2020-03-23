Mike Tyson Displays Razor-sharp Skills With Pet In Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch Video

The youngest man to grab the WBC heavyweight title is now 53-years-old. However, that does not change the fact that Mike Tyson is still considered to be one of the deadliest punchers in the history of heavyweight boxing. After a glittering career of 50 wins and six losses, Mike Tyson hung up his gloves in 2006. But, Tyson seemingly still remains active in the boxing world. He is constantly in touch with fighters (MMA and boxing) and is often seen sparring with them. Recently, “The Baddest Man on planet Earth” was spotted again in an intense shadowboxing session.

Mike Tyson boxing skills: Mike Tyson Instagram

The global coronavirus pandemic has forced major countries in the world to come to a standstill. With time on his hands, Mike Tyson decided to create an Instagram page of his dog, Mars Tyson. Tyson went on to post a video from his social media page which instantly went viral. A 53-year-old Mike Tyson was seen dancing around the kitchen while throwing deadly jabs. While facing his pet dog, Mike Tyson went on to duck and dive with speed before unleashing his ‘peek-a-boo’ move. Mars Tyson (Mike Tyson’s pet dog) took a smart decision and exited the room.

Mike Tyson boxing skills: Mike Tyson best fights

The former WBC Heavyweight champion of the world is regarded as one of the most intimidating men to have ever stepped inside the ring. Mike Tyson used to terrify his opponents mentally before harrying them with punches. Mike Tyson’s long-time rival Evander Holyfield once said that Tyson was one of those fighters who truly wanted to break his opponent’s ribs with every punch thrown. Needless to say, boxing fans believe Mike Tyson is one of the greatest of all time. Have a look at some ‘Mike Tyson best fights’.

(Image courtesy: Mars Tyson the dog)