Triple H Reveals Why His WrestleMania 17 Boxing Match With Mike Tyson Was Axed

Mike Tyson made his WWE debut in 1998 and ended up becoming a special guest referee for the Shawn Michaels vs Stone Cold Steve Austin match at WrestleMania 14. During the WrestleMania match, Mike Tyson betrayed Triple H & team and helped Stone Cold Steve Austin defeat Shawn Michaels. WWE wanted to build up a storyline between Mike Tyson and Triple H which would have lasted for almost three years. The rivalry would have ended at WrestleMania 17 with a boxing match between Mike Tyson and Triple H. However, that failed to materialise.

Also Read l Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose makes a cameo on WWE Backstage, scares wife Renee Young: WWE News

Triple H reveals why the boxing match didn’t happen at WrestleMania 17

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Triple H recently told WWE that Mike Tyson’s demands were really high and that is why the match at WrestleMania 17 didn’t happen. Triple H said that the boxing match was supposed to be six rounds long and whether it was going to follow full boxing rules was yet to be decided. Triple H said he wanted the match to happen because he was a huge boxing fan.

“it ended up being a deal where the whole thing just would have been a ludicrous amount of money, and it got pushed off," said Triple H.

Also Read l Roman Reigns dedicates a song to WWE fans to spread coronavirus awareness: WWE News

Triple H says he loves boxing

On a number of occasions, Triple H has shown his love for boxing. A few years ago, Triple H accompanied Floyd Mayweather to the ring and in 2018, Triple H shared a picture with boxer Vasyl Lomachenko. Last year, Triple H successfully made a deal with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and featured him in a WWE match at Crown Jewel. Last month, Triple H saw Fury vs. Wilder 2 live with wife and WWE COO Stephanie McMahon, sharing a video after the event.

Also Read l Seth Rollins says WrestleMania 36 moving to WWE Performance Centre is the best thing ever: WWE News

Also Read l Bret Hart convinced Vince McMahon to bring Stone Cold Steve Austin to WWE from ECW: WWE News