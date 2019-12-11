Mike Tyson Gets Emotional While Speaking About Muhammad Ali; Watch Video

If you have watched Mike Tyson in his prime, you would think that he is a person without emotions. The youngest World Champion demolished his opponents with vicious punches and showed no mercy while throwing those horrifying jabs. Mike Tyson’s aggressive nature and hunger for knockouts earned him the title of 'Baddest Man on the Planet'. However, that did not drain out his emotions completely. Iron Mike once got emotional and drained out all his feelings while talking about The Great Muhammad Ali.

Boxing: Mike Tyson gets emotional about Muhammad Ali

Boxing fans have often compared Mike Tyson with Muhammad Ali and there have been numerous debates about who is the superior boxer. Well, Mike Tyson believes that Muhammad Ali is definitely the superior one and he could have never surpassed a prime Ali. The 'Baddest Man on the Planet' got emotional while talking about Muhammad Ali a few months back.

In an interview with Michael Rapaport, Mike Tyson acknowledged Muhammad Ali as the greatest boxer of all time before getting emotional about it. According to Tyson, Muhammad Ali is a giant and there’s no way other fighters can match him.

Mike Tyson’s exact words were, “He (Muhammad Ali) would die for this sh*t. I (Mike Tyson) am not going to die for this. That’s real talk. Ali is a savage. He (Muhammad Ali) is a different breed of person. He is not like us.” Take a look at an emotional Mike Tyson.

Boxing: Mike Tyson vs Muhammad Ali

Despite being one of the most feared boxers of all time, Mike Tyson remains to be a man of his limits. The former World Champion has always been respectful towards Muhammad Ali and fans were shocked to see Mike Tyson getting emotional about it.

Mike Tyson's boxing record: 50-6

Muhammad Ali's boxing record: 56-5

