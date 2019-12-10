Tyson Fury Spars With Kid Brother Tommy Fury; Fans Inspired By The Duo

Tyson Fury is undoubtedly one of the greatest heavyweight boxers to have ever walked on the planet. He is already passing his skills to the younger generation. The undefeated boxer is eyeing his boxing return against WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in 2020. He was recently spotted in an intense sparring session with his younger brother Tommy Fury. Well, The Gypsy King was not preparing for his upcoming fight. Rather, he was training Tommy Fury for his much-awaited boxing return on December 21.

Also Read | Anthony Joshua Ready To Fight Deontay Wilder And Tyson Fury After Defeating Andy Ruiz Jr

Boxing: Tyson Fury trains Tommy Fury

Reality TV star Tommy Fury has not been boxing since his defeat in the finals of Love Island. However, he is set to come back on December 21 in a highly-anticipated bout. He is leaving no stone unturned in order to do that. In a recent Instagram post, Tommy Fury gave us a sneak peek of his training sessions with elder brother Tyson Fury. Indeed, it was one ‘hell of a session’.

Tyson Fury showed no mercy as he kept on pushing Tommy with his vicious moves. The former World Champion threw some deadly jabs at his younger brother Tommy Fury. He responded back with deadly hands. It was a great sparring session, as the Gypsy King himself commented on the post and wrote: “steel sharpens steel, keep it up bro.” Take a look at Tyson Fury in action with Tommy Fury.

Also Read | Tyson Fury Takes A Jibe At Rival Deontay Wilder In Latest Instagram Post

Boxing: Tyson Fury’s current status

After a successful WWE debut against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel, the undefeated boxer has hinted at playing more fights for the promotion. However, for the time being, he is slated to face Deontay Wilder in an epic re-match on February 22, 2020. After a controversial draw in the first encounter, the undefeated heavyweight gladiators are expected to spark ‘fireworks’ in their next fight.

Also Read | Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte Predict The Winner Of 'Clash On The Dunes'

Also Read | This Is How Boxer Tyson Fury Saved A Stranger From Taking His Own Life