Deontay Wilder Attacks Anthony Joshua After His Win At 'Clash On The Dunes'

Anthony Joshua managed to get back his WBA (super), WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight titles after a 12-round fight against Andy Ruiz Jr at 'Clash on the Dunes'. After a disappointing first encounter, the British heavyweight bounced back in the re-match by outpointing Andy Ruiz in almost every round. Anthony Joshua made full use of his height and range by constantly throwing combinations over his Mexican rival. The entire boxing universe is impressed with Anthony Joshua’s recent victory but WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder feels differently.

Boxing: Deontay Wilder slams Anthony Joshua once again

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua have clearly never liked each other. The Heavyweight gladiators have always been vocal about their hate for each other. Deontay Wilder continued the tradition with his recent statement. Despite Anthony Joshua’s massive victory, Deontay Wilder feels that the British Heavyweight did nothing impressive except winning back the tiles.

In an interview with The Athletic, WBC Champion Deontay Wilder said, “Joshua did what he had to do to get the win. He ran around the ring and was on his bike all day.” According to Wilder, Anthony Joshua was overshadowed by Wladimir Klitschko’ss techniques as the British Heavyweight did nothing except that jab-grab-hold method. After 21 knockout victories, Anthony Joshua got to win his last fight via judge’s scorecard and Deontay Wilder wasted no time in pointing that out.

Both Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua are known for demolishing their opponents by knockout. The WBC Heavyweight champion believes that Anthony Joshua had several opportunities to finish the fight via knockout but he failed to capitalize them. "I'm not coming in, after losing to this guy, to just dance and grab and jab and hold,” said Deontay Wilder.

Boxing: Deontray Wilder vs Anthony Joshua?

Deontay Wilder ruled out Anthony Joshua's victory against Andy Ruiz Jr before the fight happened at 'Clash on the Dunes'. Two-time World Champion Anthony Joshua proved him wrong by defeating the Mexican heavyweight but Deontay Wilder is still not impressed. We will never know the better boxer among Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, until and unless they step against each other inside the ring.

