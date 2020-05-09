Tom Brady’s Ex-teammate Reveals What Buccaneers Cannot Do During 2020 NFL Season

The most talked-about NFL story in the summer was Tom Brady ending his 20-year association with the New England Patriots and signing for Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The star quarterback played in nine Super Bowls in a Patriots shirt and managed to win six of them across two decades. He recently became the first-ever quarterback to be named into the All-Decade team on two separate occasions; an ode to his longevity.

Tom Brady's former Patriot teammate issues strong message to Buccaneers

Tom Brady’s former teammate Tedy Bruschi during an interview with ESPN revealed the 'one thing' that Buccaneers need to watch out for once the NFL season is underway. Bruschi said that Buccaneers need to get over Brady-watching once the season starts. Explaining what he meant by Brady-watching, the Patriots linebacker said the team needs to stop thinking that Brady will bail them out on every occasion.

Bruschi cautioned the Buccaneers to avoid complete reliance on Tom Brady when things are going in their favour throughout the game. He said that the Bucs aren't going to be able to gel as a team if they are always relying on Brady to bail them out of difficult situations.

Tom Brady's career with Patriots

Tom Brady was picked up by 199th overall by the Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady made a name for himself by guiding Patriots to the Super Bowl in 2000 which was his first season with the side. Apart from the six Super Bowls rings, Tom Brady also collected four Super Bowl MVP awards, made 14 Pro Bowl appearances and was named the NFL MVP on three occasions.

Tom Brady led the Patriots to 17 AFC East titles, 17 postseason berths and nine trips to the Super Bowl since becoming a starter in 2001. The six-time Super Bowl champion is also second all-time in passing touchdowns (541) and second in passing yards (74,571).

Bucs schedule for the NFL 2020 season

The Bucs will open up their 2020 campaign with a road trip to New Orleans Saints on September 13 in what will be a salivating Drew Brees vs Tom Brady match-up. As per the Bucs schedule, the second game will be at home against the Carolina Panthers after which the team will face Chicago Bears in Week 5. The next few games will be against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, New York Giants in Week 8, followed by Drew Brees and co making the trip down to Tampa Bay in Week 9, after which the Bucs face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11.

(IMAGE: TOM BRADY/ INSTAGRAM)