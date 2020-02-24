Brewers' Logan Morrison Warming Up With Daughter Leaves MLB Fans In Splits; Watch Video

The Milwaukee Brewers seem to have gotten their MLB Spring Training underway this week. Brewers first baseman Logan Morrison certainly seems to be up to shape in the Brewers' MLB Spring Training sessions. This week, however, Brewers fans were privy to an honoured guest at their MLB Spring training routine.

Logan Morrison warming up with his daughter Ily might just be the cutest thing you see today. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/VnGQ3XvGH7 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 23, 2020

MLB Spring training: Brewers' Logan Morrison warming up with his daughter leaves Twitter in splits

Logan Morrison appeared to be warming up with his daughter for the Brewers' spring training session this week. In a video posted on the Brewers' official Twitter account, the former Philadelphia Phillies man was pictured training with his daughter at the ahead of the game against the San Diego Padres. While Logan Morrison was stretching and warming up, his daughter appeared to be imitating him. However, Logan Morrison's daughter Ily could barely manage to keep pace with the Brewers first baseman as she hilariously fell to the ground during the stretching session.

Today’s Cactus League opener has been cancelled due to inclement weather.



You’ll have to wait one more day for #CactusCrew action. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/4K7tHiOBBW — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 22, 2020

MLB news: Brewers perish in spring training game against Padres

Logan Morrison and co. began their spring training workout with the game against the San Diego Padres this week. While they were earlier scheduled to kick off their spring training against the Texas Rangers, that match had to be cancelled due to inclement weather. As a result, the MLB news circle moved over to the Maryvale Baseball Park to witness Logan Morrison and co. in action this week.

The Brewers set out to get their hands on the Cactus Cup in disappointing fashion against San Diego. The likes of Adrian Houser, Eric Lauer, Brent Suter, Ray Black and Justin Grimm managed to throw scoreless frames. The game ultimately ended in favour of the San Diego Padres, bringing a close to the day's action at the Maryvale Baseball Park.

