Mookie Betts Trade Agreed By LA Dodgers In Revised Two-team Trade With Red Sox

Mookie Betts is very much the man of the hour in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly agreed a three-team trade deal with the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins. Dodgers fans, therefore, can heave a sigh of relief as former MVP Mookie Betts finally makes his way to Los Angeles. As part of the Mookie Betts trade, Brusdar Graterol will also join Mookie Betts in Los Angeles with Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong moving to the Boston Red Sox.

MLB news: Mookie Betts trade finally agreed upon with Red Sox

The revised two-team trade deal will now see Minnesota Twins right-hander Brusdar Graterol heading to the Dodgers, as opposed to joining the Boston Red Sox. However, the more glamorous part of the agreement will see a four-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove Award winner and three-time Slugger Award winner join the Dodgers in what will be a blockbuster trade for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts has finished in the top eight in MVP voting in four consecutive seasons and, therefore, is likely to propel the Dodgers to be among the favourites for the World Series in the upcoming season.

Trades between Dodgers, Red Sox and Twins have been agreed upon, pending medical reviews, reports @JeffPassan & @Ken_Rosenthal.



LAD acquires Mookie Betts, David Price from BOS for Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, Connor Wong.



MIN acquires Kenta Maeda from LAD for Brusdar Graterol. pic.twitter.com/GKzUlEyIzF — MLB (@MLB) February 9, 2020

The Mookie Betts trade will see the Dodgers lose outfielder Alex Verdugo and second baseman Jeter Downs, two players who are seemingly brimming with potential. The Dodgers will also part ways with catcher Connor Wong, a man who was the Dodgers’ third-best catching prospect. The departure of the aforementioned trio will, however, be offset by the arrival of veteran starting pitcher, David Price.

At 34, David Price may not quite seem like a superstar trade, but the five-time All-Star is likely to slot into the Dodgers’ starting rotation behind Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw. There is a consensus among Dodgers fans that the team have benefitted from the original three-team Mookie Betts trade deal falling apart. The revised two-team trade deal will see Brusdar Graterol serve as a back-end closer for the Dodgers. Graterol was earlier slated to head to the Boston Red Sox. His medical records over a Tommy John surgery, however, threw a spanner in the works.

