F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen, Hamilton And Alonso Engage In Awkward Post-race Chat; Watch

Why You Are Reading This: The 2023 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix podium consisted of a combined 11 world championships, as Max Verstappen finished ahead of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton. While the reigning world champion started the race from the pole position, Alonso started from P2 but let the British driver past him at Turn 1 of the first lap. However, Aston Martin displayed an improved pace with the new upgrades in Montreal, as Alonso ultimately overtook Hamilton and kept successfully kept him behind.

3 Things You Need To Know

Max Verstappen picked his sixth F1 race win of the season at the Canadian GP 2023

It was the second time in 2023 that Verstappen, Alonso, and Hamilton finished on the podium

It was Fernando Alonso’s 2nd second-place finish of 2023 and a sixth podium overall

ALSO READ | Canadian GP: Verstappen Matches Senna's Record Of F1 Wins, Alonso & Hamilton Also Clinch Podiums

Watch: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and Fernando Alonso’s hilarious post-race conversation

Ahead of the podium procedures in Montreal, the top 3 finishers met in the cooldown room and produced a hilarious moment while watching the action back. After removing his race helmet, the seven-time world champion decided to discuss the race with the 24-year-old reigning world champion. He asked the Dutchman if his car was stiff, to which the latter replied, “Yeah, I mean the track is also very bumpy, but yeah."

The duo proceeded to talk about tyre degradation, as Verstappen pointed out Hamilton was fast in his last stint. "Yeah, it was better. It was feeling pretty decent. I struggled [at the start] when the car was heavy. We suck in the lower speed corners. That's where you're just destroying me, out of the low speed. Pretty much all of them - your [car's] rear end is insane,” said Lewis Hamilton.

In the meantime, Alonso entered the room and enquired Hamilton if he was talking about the Aston Martin. On listening to this, Hamilton replied that his rear end was ‘awesome too’. The video of the post-race conversation went viral among fans, who hailed Alonso for assuming Hamilton was praising him. Meanwhile, in the post-race press conference, Hamilton shed his thoughts on sharing the podium with two world champions.

Que mierda de interaccion son estas en el cooldown room entre Hamilton, Verstappen y Alonso???😂😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/VMiwXQcdhz — Carlos Lamb (@CarlosLamb_) June 18, 2023

ALSO READ | Canadian GP 2023: Max Clinches Pole In Wet F1 Qualifying, Alonso Starts From P2; Check Starting Grid

"Honour to be up there with two world champions"

“Firstly [it’s] quite an honour to be up there with two world champions. I was really excited to be third and just try to be in that mix, but unfortunately, we just didn’t have the pace today. We knew this weekend, this wouldn’t be our strongest circuit, as we struggle in the lower speed corners particularly, and that’s really where I was losing to Fernando and Max, just on traction out of Turn 2, and pretty much every corner,” Hamilton told reporters.

With the win at Montreal, Verstappen bettered his lead in the championship to 69 points over his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who sits second with 126 points. Meanwhile, Alonso is currently third in the championship with 117 points and is followed by Lewis Hamilton with 102 points. The drivers will next be in action during the Austrian GP 2023 at the Red Bull Ring on July 2.