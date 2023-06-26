Mercedes Unwilling To Meet Lewis Hamilton's Demands For A New F1 Contract: Reports

Why you're reading this: Lewis Hamilton's continuation with Mercedes in Formula 1 is uncertain as his contract with the team is set to expire at the conclusion of the 2023 season. With the Austrian Grand Prix approaching, the seven-time World Champion's future remains in question. Reports suggest that the 38-year-old driver is anticipating a long-term agreement from Mercedes, potentially extending his stay in the sport until 2028.

F1 News: Will Mercedes agree to a long-term contract extension for Lewis Hamilton?

Lewis Hamilton's contractual situation has drawn media attention, fueling speculation about his future with the German manufacturer. A recent report by Daily Mail claims Mercedes are unwilling to hand the 38-year-old a long-term contract. It is believed that Hamilton wants to sign a five-year contract with the Brackley-based team.

It is also believed that the seven-time world champion also wants a 10-year ambassador role with the team worth £20 million a year. However, it is also understood that Mercedes are looking to extend his contract only for a year alongside an option for the second year. The report also states that both parties want their working relationship to continue.

Toto Wolff opens up on Lewis Hamilton's contract talks with Mercedes

Ahead of the Canadian GP 2023, Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff spoke about Hamilton’s contractual situation in an interview with CNBC. “It is going to happen soon, and we are talking more days than weeks. We have such a good relationship that we dread the moment that we need to talk about money. From a team’s perspective, Lewis and Mercedes have gone back a long time,” said Wolff as per AP.

“We both joined the team in 2013 together, and from a professional relationship, we now have a friendship. It has been a wonderful time. He is the most important personality in the sport. He is so multi-faceted, not only the racing, but also off track, so we need to keep him in the sport for as long as possible,” the Mercedes team principal added.

This was followed by Hamilton getting quizzed about his future in F1 with Mercedes. As reported by The Associated Press, Hamilton said, “I’ve seen Toto, we’ve talked several times. Yeah. Nothing else real to really add to it”. The British driver currently sits fourth in the F1 2023 drivers’ championship standings with 102, 15 points below third-placed Fernando Alonso.