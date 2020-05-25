Brooks Koepka Net Worth, Career, Girlfriend Jena Sims And Salary

One of the most iconic moments from The Match Champions for Charity was Tom Brady's wedge shot on Sunday. Apart from engaging in banter with Charles Barkley post the shot, Tom Brady also successfully completed Brooks Koepka's challenge. Prior to the match, PGA golfer Brooks Koepka pledged up to $100,000 to the tournaments charity endeavours, provided Tom Brady could par any hole on the front nine (which he did). The Hobe Sound-based event as a whole raised $20,000,000 for coronavirus relief efforts. Brooks Koepka is one of the most promising young American golfers who has made an impact on the sport in recent years. Here is Brooks Koepka net worth details and Brooks Koepka girlfriend Jena Sims relationship details.

Brooks Koepka donates during The Match Champions for charity

Brooks Koepka net worth, Brooks Koepka girlfriend

As per WealthyPersons.com, Brooks Koepka net worth is valued at $20 million as of May 2020. Brooks Koepka won his third major title at the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club, shooting a major-championship-record-tying 264 over 72 holes. Brooks Koepka net worth received a major boost from his 2018 victories in the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship. This was the first instance of that double feat since Tiger Woods achieved the same in 2000. Until April 2019, Brooks Koepka net worth received major boosts as he managed to win $30 million in tournament prize money alone. The 30-year old has also earned millions from endorsements. On May 19, 2019, Brooks won the 2019 PGA Championship and won the PGA Golfer of the Year award for the second consecutive year.

Brooks Koepka girlfriend - Jena Sims - has been with him since 2015. The duo met at a professional golf event since Sims is also an avid golfer. Sims has a massive following of more than 183,000 on Instagram. She also has her own charitable foundation, Pageant of Hope, whose mission statement is “to empower, celebrate and advocate for children facing challenges, celebrating inner beauty and self-confidence.”

Disclaimer: The above net worth information has been sourced from various reports. This article does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

