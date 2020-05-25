Who Is Tom Brady's Wife? Gisele Bundchen's $400 Million Net Worth And Modelling Career

For sports fans across the world, especially in the US, Tom Brady is a household name. The former Patriots quarterback has record six Super Bowl rings to his name and is widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Considering Tom Brady's stature in the NFL, his wife Gisele Bundchen is often in discussion, thanks to her relationship with the quarterback. However, when delved deeper into her modelling career, Gisele Bundchen's might just even dwarf her husband, at least when independent net worth is considered.

Also Read | Tom Brady Wife: Brady 'Tears Pants On TV' After Hitting Shot During The Match Champions For Charity

Who is Tom Brady's wife: Gisele Bundchen modelling career

Born in Horzontina, Brazil, Gisele Bundchen hails from a humble beginning but was discovered as 14-year-old by talent scouts. Reports claim she was discovered while eating at McDonald’s at a mall in Sao Paolo. She was signed by French modelling agency, Elite Model Management. As a supermodel, Bundchen's popularity skyrocketed as he worked with high profile clients like Chanel, H&M, Louis Vuitton, Carolina Herrera and numerous others. In her native Brazil, Bundchen even did advertisements for Arezzo shoes and SkyTV. The 39-year-old is currently signed to IMG Models.

Gisele Bundchen net worth, Tom Brady Gisele Bundchen net worth compared

As per The Independent, last year the Gisele Bundchen net worth figure was estimated to be at a whopping $400 million. In comparison, Tom Brady's net worth was estimated to be roughly around $180 million. A celebrity in the world of modelling, in 2016, Forbes named her the world’s highest-paid model after she raked in a whopping $30.5 million. She was placed in at fifth by Forbes in 2018. Gisele Bundchen also trumps her husband in social media popularity. On Instagram, she has close to 16 million followers whereas Tom Brady has around 7.6 million.

Also Read | Tom Brady Wife Gisele Bundchen Sends Message To Healthcare Workers On World Health Day

Gisele Bundchen other business ventures

The 39-year-old has also found success in various other ventures. Bundchen has her own line of sandals with Grendene. She also launched her makeup line Sejaa Pure Skincare in 2011. She also enjoyed success as an actor after she appeared in 2004 action-comedy movie, Taxi, and also had a supporting role in 2006-hit, The Devil Wears Prada. Bundchen has also tried her hand at singing. She released singles All Day and All of the Night (2013) and Heart of Glass (2014).

In 2009, she was designated as the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme. She is also a known environmental activist and has been associated with the UN for various projects. Currently, she practices Transcendental Meditation.

Also Read | Tom Brady Wife: Brady Enters All In Challenge By Pledging First Bucs Game Jersey And Dinner Experience

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady

Finally, the section most fans of Tom Brady are aware of - the relationship between Brady and Bundchen. Bundchen reportedly started dating Brady in 2006. The couple got married in 2009 and have two children: son Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian Lake. Between 2000 and 2005, Bundchen dated Hollywood star, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Disclaimer: The above information on Tom Brady Gisele Bundchen net worth is sourced from various websites/media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read | Tom Brady Wife Gisele Bundchen: QB Reveals He Had To Skip Patriots Duties To Save Marriage