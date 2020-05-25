Eli Manning Trolled By Tom Brady Immediately After Joining Twitter, Fans React Comically

New York Giants legend Eli Manning may not be playing in the NFL anymore, but the former quarterback is still a loved figure among Giants faithful. The two-time Super Bowl winner recently joined Twitter among much fanfare from his fans. However, among all tweets in regard to Manning joining Twitter, a welcome tweet from his former rival Tom Brady stood out.

Tom Brady Eli Manning Twitter banter

Unlike fans, who generally expressed their delight, Tom Brady chose a rather hilarious dig at the former quarterback. Brady compared Eli Manning's late show on Twitter to his NFL career, claiming he 'never showed until the fourth quarterback.' Tom Brady tweeted out his welcome message just 30 minutes after Eli Manning shared his first post on the social media platform.

Welcome @EliManning, In typical fashion, you never showed up until the 4th quarter anyway 😜 https://t.co/Wbun1VS2A0 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 23, 2020

The former Giants quarterback, however, also stood his ground with an equally potent comeback. The quarterback drew shade on Brady's golf showdown against his brother, Peyton Manning, that also involved golf legends Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Hope your golf game is as polished as your Twitter game. Don’t hit it in the lumberyard. https://t.co/SaPL34P2T2 — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 23, 2020

The Match Champions for Charity: Manning-Woods beat Brady-Mickelson

The Match: Champions for Charity took place on Sunday, May 24, at The Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods emerged victorious in the charity match. However, Tom Brady had a particularly rough night as he struggled during the opening stages of the 18-hole match. He did redeem himself later after he made a birdie from 150 yards out.

Coming back to Eli Manning, the 39-year-old was a constant presence on Twitter during the golf match, providing commentary and taking subtle jibes at the NFL duo. Manning even highlighted the "Great-ish golf' on the show during the course of the match.

Great people, great banter, great(ish) golf ... and amazing efforts for charity. What a huge success. So, can we do this again next weekend? — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 25, 2020

There’s a real bond between quarterbacks. Unless they’re trying to beat my brother. Then, they’re nothing to me. #NationalBrothersDay — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 24, 2020

Apart from the banter between Eli Manning and Tom Brady, Peyton Manning also had been particularly busy trash-talking Brady ahead of the contest. Earlier this week, Peyton Manning joked that it wasn't for his mother, Tom Brady would have won 11 Super Bowls instead of just six. On Sunday, Manning even brought back the likes of brother, Nick Foles and Bill Belichick to unsettle Tom Brady. Unlike Eli Manning, his brother, Peyton, is yet to join Twitter.

Meanwhile, social media reacts in ecstasy to Eli Manning Twitter join

🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨@EliManning is FINALLY on Twitter 😍 https://t.co/2i9mV63HdR pic.twitter.com/LOphlDUCnx — New York Giants (@Giants) May 23, 2020

🚨 ELI IS ON TWITTER THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨 pic.twitter.com/MYHVjAsLro — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) May 23, 2020

ELI MANNING IS ON TWITTER@EliManning pic.twitter.com/S59JbnViFw — Pissed MARA (@EmperorMara) May 23, 2020

