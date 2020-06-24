Who Are Bubba Wallace's Parents? NASCAR Driver's Family And Humble Beginnings

Bubba Wallace has been the face of NASCAR's Black Lives Matter movement remains the only black driver on the circuit. Wallace's stance against racial and social injustice has been appreciated by his fellow drivers and sports stars across the globe. The 26-year-old was recently subjected to alleged hate crime at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday. Here's a look at who are Bubba Wallace parents, Bubba Wallace parents pictures and the Bubba Wallace siblings.

Is Bubba Wallace biracial? Who are Bubba Wallace parents and Bubba Wallace siblings?

Who are Bubba Wallace parents? Bubba Wallace has time and again cited the influence of his family behind his success. Bubba is the son of Darrell Wallace Sr and Desiree Wallace and was born in Alabama on October 8, 1993.

Darrell Wallace Sr. is an owner of an industrial cleaning company, while Desiree is a social worker. The NASCAR star's parents split up when he was young, but that hasn't hampered his relationship with either of them. Darrell Wallace Sr and Desiree, who are Bubba Wallace parents, were huge fans of Dale Earnhardt, and their son grew up looking up to him.

His father was actually Bubba Wallace's first sponsor when the now NASCAR star was racing in Go-Karts, Bandolero and the Legends series as well as local late model events. While his mother Desiree was into Auto Sports, she was initially reluctant to let her son join the sport, due to the lack of diversity combined with the danger associated with the sport.

Darrell Wallace Sr and Desiree Wallace, who are Bubba Wallace parents, have been a constant figure on his social media profiles, apart from his usual posts with cars and long-time girlfriend Amanda Carter. Bubba Wallace's sister Brittany is also a constant presence on along with the Bubba Wallace parents pictures on the NASCAR star's social media handles. It is reported that Brittany is an avid basketball fan and is reportedly pursuing a career in the sport.

While Darell Wallace Sr encouraged their son into motorsports, Desiree travelled around the US to help Brittany pursue her basketball dream. Bubba Wallace's cousin was shot by a policeman in 2003 when the NASCAR star was just 9 years old. Here are some of Bubba Wallace parents pictures on Instagram:

(Image Credit: Bubba Wallace Instagram)