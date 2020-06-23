Bubba Wallace's Girlfriend Posts Heartfelt Message After Noose Incident

Bubba Wallace girlfriend Amanda Carter issued a statement on her Instagram account after a noose was found in her partner's garage on Monday. In the heartfelt Amanda Carter Instagram post, she said that there is a lot of work to be done with regards to the Black Lives Matter movement and expressed her disappointment at the noose incident. Bubba Wallace girlfriend encouraged people to educate themselves rather than ask the black community to answer questions on a daily basis.

Amanda Carter statement: Bubba Wallace girlfriend Amanda Carter Instagram post hits out at 'hate crime'

In a powerful Amanda Carter Instagram post, Bubba Wallace girlfriend hit out at the NASCAR star's detractors after a noose was found in his garage. Amanda Carter wrote that 'no one deserves this kind of hate' and emphasised that no one is exempt from self-examination. Carter added that being Bubba Wallace's girlfriend won't exempt her from having a conversation and said that people need to take action to change their prejudice. The Amanda Carter statement further said that people need to educate themselves rather than ask the black community to answer questions all the time. Bubba Wallace girlfriend went on to thank the people who are 'working towards a better future' and added that she shares many of the positive notes she receives with the NASCAR star.

Bubba Wallace Noose: NASCAR, Wallace issue statements

NASCAR issued a statement stating that they are angry and outraged after a noose was found in Bubba Wallace's team garage on Sunday (Monday IST). NASCAR have launched an investigation into the matter and have joined hands with the FBI for the same. Bubba Wallace also issued a statement following the incident, claiming that he will continue to fight against racism in the sport and will not change his stance despite the outrage. NBA star LeBron James also lent his support to Bubba Wallace this week.

NASCAR drivers pledged their support to the 26-year-old and pushed his No. 43 car to the front before the race at the Talladega Superspeedway. The idea reportedly came from Jimmy Johnson but the NASCAR drivers quickly joined to show their support to Wallace in an inspiring act of solidarity. Post-race, Bubba Wallace sprinted towards the stands to greet viewers and high-five those who had gathered at the NASCAR Talladega Superspeedway after the GEICO 500.

(Image Courtesy: Bubba Wallace Instagram)