NASCAR Drivers Rally Around Bubba Wallace After Noose Was Found In Racer's Garage

NASCAR showcased a unified front against racism and supported racer, Bubba Wallace, after a noose was founding hanging in his garage on Saturday. Before the race commenced at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on Monday, Bubba Wallace was surrounded by all 39 drivers who rallied with Bubba Wallace as an act of solidarity with NASCAR's only full-time African-American racer.

We are one family.



One NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/Y1IRI5qpRe — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 22, 2020

NASCAR drivers support Bubba Wallace

Alongside the 39 drivers, the crew from each of the teams joined in as they pushed Bubba Wallace's No. 43 car to the front of the line. An emotional Bubba Wallace could be seen jumping out of the car and weeping. NASCAR even showed their support for Bubba Wallace, who has been the face of the sport in its fight against racism in the country. “#IStandWithBubbaWallace” was painted on the infield grass. Despite the natives protesting the ban of the Confederate flags in the days leading up to the race, Monday's race saw no such flags among the crowd section.

NASCAR delivering one of the most powerful images in sports history isn’t an understatement here. This #IStandWithBubba and Richard Petty scene nails every note https://t.co/khUlbRu7F1 — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) June 22, 2020

Bubba Wallace record

For much of the race, Bubba Wallace was competing among the top five racers and even led the pack for a brief moment. However, a gamble with the fuel tank did not pay off as the 26-year-old was forced back during the final laps of the race. Wallace eventually finished at 14th place. The GEICO 500 event was won by Ryan Blaney, who drives the No. 12 Ford Mustang.

Despite not finishing the race as desired, Bubba Wallace cut an emotional figure during the interview after the race. "I’m proud to stand where I’m at. This sport is changing,” Bubba Wallace said. “The deal that happened, I wanted to show whoever it was, you are not going to take away my smile.”

It's moments like this that make us proud to have @BubbaWallace in the garage every weekend. pic.twitter.com/pJKQievxjP — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 23, 2020

Although he is facing criticism from a section of fans, Wallace says he is proud to be carrying a new face in NASCAR's unified fight against racism. The pre-race support from other NASCAR drivers was the highlight of the event for the racer who said it was "one of the hardest things" he has witnessed in his life. "From all the supporters from drivers from crew members and everyone here, the bad-ass fan base - thank you guys for coming out here. It’s truly incredible and I’m proud to be part of this sport. Like I said before, got a long way to go, but we’ll keep on trucking," he added.

Meanwhile, the FBI is investigating the situation surrounding the noose found in Wallace's garage to determine if there has been any violation of federal law. NASCAR President Steve Phelps also vowed to find out the identity of the perpetrator of the racist attack and have him banned from the sport for life.

(Image Credits: NASCAR Instagram Handle)