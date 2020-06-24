Bubba Wallace's Family Relives Cousin's Death 'when A Black Man Is Killed Unnecessarily'

Bubba Wallace has been at the forefront of NASCAR's support to the Black Lives Matter movement that is raging across the globe. The 26-year-old is the only black driver in the NASCAR circuit and was subjected to racist abuse after a noose was found in his team garage in Talladega on Sunday. The NASCAR star's activism transcends racing, with Bubba Wallace cousin killed by police in 2003.

Bubba Wallace family: Bubba Wallace cousin killed by police in 2003

Speaking to CBS News, Bubba Wallace's mother Desiree spoke about her son's battle against racism, the tragedy that hit the Bubba Wallace family 17 years ago, and how the 26-year-old NASCAR star ventured into activism. Desiree Wallace said that every time a black man is killed unnecessarily, the Bubba Wallace family remembers how Bubba Wallace cousin was killed by the police in 2003. Bubba Wallace cousin was shot by a policeman in a local store when Bubba was just nine years old. Desiree Wallace said that the recent murders of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd sparked a change in the NASCAR star. She added that the 26-year-old just realised that he has a platform to bring about social change and take a stand, and the entire Bubba Wallace family is proud of his efforts.

Desiree Wallace on the Bubba Wallace noose incident and reacting to racist jibes

Appearing on the SiriusXM's "The Joe Madison Show", Bubba Wallace's mother Desiree opened up on the noose incident and subsequent racist jibes aimed at her son. She revealed that Bubba Wallace has had several experiences with racism on the track, where a driver would unflinchingly throw the n-word at him. Desiree revealed that Bubba was told he wasn't fit for racing, but did not reveal the identity of the company. Speaking on the Bubba Wallace noose incident, Desiree hoped that it was not one of her son's teammates and the only way to fight back is to race and win.

NASCAR issued a statement on Wednesday to confirm that the investigation has been concluded by the FBI. According to their findings, the incident was not a hate crime directed at Bubba Wallace, and NASCAR's video footage ascertained that the noose was hanging in the No. 4 garage at Talladega Superspeedway since October 2019. The allotment of the garage or the noose was not intentional after a crew member for Richard Petty Motorsports discovered the noose on Sunday at the Alabama race track. The agencies said the evidence did not support any federal charges.

(Image Credit: Bubba Wallace Instagram)