Bubba Wallace Noose Incident: Another Noose Disgustingly Discovered At Sonoma Raceway

Just days after a noose was found hanging in the NASCAR racer Bubba Wallace's garage at Talladega Superspeedway, Alabama, apparently another noose has been discovered at Sonoma Raceway in California. Sonoma Raceway GM and Track President, Steven Page confirmed the news on Monday stating a noose was found at the facility over the weekend. It was a piece of twine tied to look like a noose, which was found on a tree at the Raceway.

Noose found at Sonoma Raceway: Similar to Bubba Wallace noose incident?

“On Saturday, a Sonoma Raceway staff member discovered a piece of twine tied in what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree on raceway property," a statement from Steven Page read. "Our staff, on-site business tenants and local law enforcement have been contacted and asked to share any information they may have." The statement also noted that the incident is being investigated by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department. "Sonoma Raceway takes this incident very seriously and is dedicated to operating a facility that is welcoming to everyone," the statement added.

Sonoma Raceway is known for hosting NASCAR Cup Series races. It hosts the Toyota/Save Mart 350 event annually. This year's event was moved to Charlotte Motor Speedway due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to NBC Sport, Steven Page said he was disgusted to see a noose being found on the property. Page said the employees of the raceway are very upset after the incident. As per reports, the Sheriff's department will charge the perpetrator will 'hate crime' for his racist attack. The identity of the person who placed the noose on the property remains unknown.

Meanwhile, according to the latest media reports about the 'Bubba Wallace noose incident,' no charges have been filed in the incident. The NASCAR investigation, as well as the investigation from the FBI, determined that the noose was in Garage No. 4 of Talladega Superspeedway since October 2019. The authorities further said nobody could have known Bubba Wallace would be assigned the same garage where the noose has been hanging for eight months now.

The video evidence during the NASCAR Investigation into the 'Bubba Wallace noose incident' confirmed that the noose was hanging in the garage from as early as October last year. "Richard Petty Motorsports fully cooperated with NASCAR and authorities as they conducted an investigation into the situation," a statement from Richard Petty Motorsports read. "As a result of further investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), it was found that the item was not directed towards Wallace or members of the team. No member of Richard Petty Motorsports nor Wallace had any involvement with the presence of the rope."

