Bubba Wallace Responds To 'Noose Hoax' Theory, Says "I'm Offended But Not Shocked"

On Sunday, NASCAR issued a statement that noted that a noose was discovered in Bubba Wallace's No. 43 garage at the Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR, as well as the federal authorities, investigated the incident, which could have potentially been a racist attack at Bubba Wallace. Over the course of the week, however, the 'Bubba Wallace noose hoax' story gained a lot of traction on social media after a fake post on Facebook stated the NASCAR racer confused a serpentine belt for a noose. While the rumour has been debunked by multiple publications, it was not until a host of social media users read that post and started speculating if it was nothing but a 'Bubba Wallace fake noose story'.

FYI. The "serpentine belt" story is fake. If you see it, report it as fake #NASCAR #TalladegaSuperspeedway pic.twitter.com/83GtzFTlph — Michelle Quintana 🐝🇵🇦🇺🇲🤠🍦 (@Lagreeneyes03) June 22, 2020

Also Read | No Charges In NASCAR Noose Incident Involving Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace noose hoax theory: NASCAR driver responds

During a video interview with The View on Tuesday, Bubba Wallace responded to the hoax theory stating he was "offended" but "not shocked" after people started questioning the incident. "It offends me that people would go to those measures but again, I'm not shocked. People are entitled to their own opinions to make them feel good and help them sleep at night," Bubba Wallace said. "It's simple-minded people like that, the ones that are afraid of change they use everything in their power to defend what they stand up for, instead of trying to listen and understand what's going on."

Also Read | Column: NASCAR Rallies Around Wallace In Poignant Moment

Since the noose was found in the 26-year-old's garage, after Monday's race at Talladega, Bubba Wallace was questioned by the FBI, which the racer "never thought would happen." Wallace noted that the federal authorities are now investigating the incident and should find the person responsible for the act soon.

While the 'Bubba Wallace noose hoax' theory was debunked, the investigation from NASCAR and the FBI revealed that the noose in the No. 43 garage was not a result of a racist hate attack. The investigation concluded on Tuesday which determined that Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime. NASCAR's video footage revealed that the noose was hanging in the No. 4 garage at Talladega Superspeedway since October 2019. It could not have known if Wallace would be assigned the same garage. Hence, no federal crime was committed.

Also Read | NASCAR Drivers Rally Around Bubba Wallace After Noose Was Found In Racer's Garage

"The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime," a statement from NASCAR read. "The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment."

Also Read | Bubba Wallace Noose Hoax Is Untrue Despite Online Speculation Suggesting Otherwise

(Image Credits: NASCAR Twitter Handle)