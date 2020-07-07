Bubba Wallace Responds Stylishly To US President Donald Trump With 'Love Wins' Message

NASCAR racer Bubba Wallace had a heartfelt response to US President Donald Trump's recent attack on social media. Donald Trump took to social media on Monday to express his thoughts on the recent events of a noose being found at Bubba Wallace's garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway. The FBI investigation into the noose incident determined that the racer was not a victim of a hate crime and that the noose found in his garage was a rope pull door that was hanging at the same place since October 2019.

Trump calls out Bubba Wallace

Trump slammed the racer and NASCAR for the unnecessary drama and even demanded that Wallace should apologise to the other racers, who were willing to "sacrifice everything for him." Trump was also critical of NASCAR for banning the use Confederate flags at their racing events.

Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

Bubba Wallace responds to Trump's attack: Bubba Wallace tweet

Bubba Wallace, however, chose to take the high road in his response to Donald Trump. The 26-year-old posted a positive message to social media. "Your words and actions will always be held to a higher standard than others," Bubba Wallace wrote. "You have to be prepared for that. You don't learn these things in school. You learn them from trials and tribulations, the ups and downs this crazy world provides. You will always have people testing you. Seeing if they can knock you off your pedestal. I encourage you to keep your head held high and walk proudly on the path you have chosen. Never let anybody tell you can't do something!"

Bubba Wallace concluded his statement with a message for Donald Trump: "The last thing, always deal with the hate being thrown at you with Love! Love over hate every day. Love should come naturally as people are TAUGHT to hate. Even when it’s HATE from the POTUS. Love wins."

To the next generation and little ones following my foot steps..#LoveWins pic.twitter.com/tVaV3pkdLe — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 6, 2020

Trump calls out Bubba Wallace and NASCAR: Rating criticism debunked

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's claim that NASCAR was suffering from low ratings and poor viewership following the noose incident was also quickly debunked by the media. As per NBC Sport, the NASCAR Brickyard 400 series race event held this past weekend saw a 46% spike in viewership compared to the same event held in 2019. The rating was also up by 21% as compared to Daytona 2019.

(Image Credits: AP)