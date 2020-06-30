Bubba Wallace Says Cops Won't Pepper Spray Confederate Flag Protesters Like With BLM

Earlier this month, NASCAR banned the Confederate Flag from NASCAR events and properties. NASCAR's statement claimed that the presence of the flag did not provide the inclusive environment for all fans, competitors and the industry. Bubba Wallace, who is the only full-time black NASCAR driver, also spoke on NASCAR's decision after the announcement, saying that the Confederate Flag has 'no place' in the sport.

Bubba Wallace on the NASCAR Confederate Flag ban and Black Lives Matter protests

Bubba Wallace says people have the right to peacefully protest NASCAR’s ban of the Confederate flag. He adds: “You won’t see cops pepper spraying them and shooting them with rubber bullets, will you?” pic.twitter.com/u1NPqodbyg — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 26, 2020

In a recent interview, Wallace stated that it fans decided to protests against the flag's ban, the police officers won't hit them with tear gas or rubber bullets like they did to the Black Lives Matters protestors in the USA. Wallace added that one won't see the police personnel inside the racetracks, where everyone is having a good time. He stated that he thinks he won't see the bullets fly in there. “It’s exactly what you see on the flip side of everything going on and in cities as they peacefully protest,” Wallace continued. “But you won’t see cops pepper-spraying them and shooting them with rubber bullets, will you?”

Ever since protests have begun in the USA, various videos of police personnel shooting rubber bullets and using pepper spray against Black Lives Matter protesters have been shared online. One of the incidents Wallace was referring to occurred some weeks ago when protesters near the White House were cleared to make way for President Donald Trump to take a picture with the Bible in front of the St. John’s Episcopal Church. Wallace ran in support of the Black Lives Matter movement the same day NASCAR banned the flag. NASCAR announced the ban two days after Wallace spoke against the flag.

A few days later, a noose was found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway. As the incident could have been a hate crime against Wallace, an investigation by the FBI was promptly launched. The FBI's investigation concluded a few days ago, which revealed that the noose was there at the No. 43 stall since last October. After the investigation, Wallace stated that he was relieved by the results.

