Bubba Wallace Noose Incident NOT A Hoax Despite Online Speculation Suggesting Otherwise

While NASCAR was busy showcasing a unified front in support for the 'Bubba Wallace noose' incident, fans on social media were busy speculating if the incident is nothing but a NASCAR noose hoax. The statement released by the racing company on Saturday stated a noose was found hanging in Wallace's No. 43 garage stall. It prompted an investigation from the racing company. However, based on a fake rumour (flagged fake on Facebook), several users on social media are apparently determined that the Bubba Wallace noose incident is a hoax and the driver actually mistook a NASCAR serpentine belt for a noose.

Nascar released statement already. Bubba "mistakenly" identified a serpentine belt, commonly found in Nascar garages, as a noose. Case has already been resolved. Bubba was mistaken. And I believe it was all publicity stunt... — Keith Maine (@kmaine50) June 22, 2020

I hope you realize they found the item and it was a serpentine belt not a noose. — D (@wwefan0506) June 22, 2020

Bubba Wallace Noose or a NASCAR noose hoax? False rumour spurs new controversy

Posted by a user on Facebook, the post - made to look like a news report - claimed the NASCAR driver confused a hanging serpentine belt in the garage stall for a noose. "NASCAR said a serpentine belt was confused as a noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Speedway in Alabama on Sunday. Wallace, who is from Mobile, is the only Black driver in the Cup Series," the now-deleted post read.

FYI. The "serpentine belt" story is fake. If you see it, report it as fake #NASCAR #TalladegaSuperspeedway pic.twitter.com/83GtzFTlph — Michelle Quintana 🐝🇵🇦🇺🇲🤠🍦 (@Lagreeneyes03) June 22, 2020

Bubba Wallace noose was serpentine belt? Hoax debunked

However, before the post could get much attention from fans, it was debunked by host of users on Facebook and other social media platforms. Cassie Fambro, a journalist from Alabama, took to Twitter to confirm that the Bubba Wallace noose incident was not a mistake and NASCAR did not report a serpentine belt was found instead.

FYI: Bubba did not find the noose, it was a team member, and the serpentine belt rumor is fake. pic.twitter.com/tkx3Uk7VmR — Cassie Fambro WBRC (@FambroMedia) June 22, 2020

Reports further indicate that it was not Bubba Wallace who discovered the noose. The noose was found in the garage stall by a member of the No. 43 team before it was notified to Wallace and NASCAR. "Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team," the statement released by NASCAR read. "We are angry and outraged and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act."

The racing company further noted that an investigation will be carried out into the Bubba Wallace noose incident to uncover the identity of the individual behind the racist attack. According to the latest reports, the FBI, as well as the DoJ (Department of Justice), are investigating the incident. Only a small number of people reportedly had access to the garage before the race, which even excludes fans attending the event.

“The U.S. Attorney's office for the Northern District of Alabama, FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are reviewing the situation surrounding the noose that was found in Bubba Wallace's garage to determine whether there are violations of federal law.” — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) June 22, 2020

‼️NEW: Per @NASCAR, access to the area was restricted to only NASCAR-credentialed persons and not open to any of the fans. https://t.co/uuKrHr0Qp1 — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) June 22, 2020

