Bubba Wallace FBI Investigation: NASCAR Star Refuses To Buy Into 'garage Loop' Explanation

Bubba Wallace has voiced his opinion on the entire noose incident and the subsequent FBI enquiry into the same. NASCAR released a statement on Wednesday regarding the Bubba Wallace FBI investigation and claimed that the 26-year-old was not subject to any hate crime and no charges were pressed after the investigation. While the Bubba Wallace FBI investigation claimed that the noose was a garage loop that had been in place since last year, the NASCAR star believes the knot that was tied in his garage was an unusual occurrence.

Bubba Wallace hate crime: What did the Bubba Wallace FBI investigation find?

On Sunday, a noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at the Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR, along with the FBI launched an investigation into the suspected Bubba Wallace hate crime, pledging their support to the 26-year-old, who has been the face of NASCAR’s Black Lives Matter movement. The Bubba Wallace FBI investigation concluded that the Bubba Wallace noose was actually a knot tied to act as the Bubba Wallace garage door rope, helping in bringing down the door easier. The Bubba Wallace FBI investigation further revealed that the knot had been in place since the Talladega race in 2019, and there was no intended Bubba Wallace hate crime. While the investigation regarding the Bubba Wallace noose has come to an end, the Bubba Wallace garage door rope explanation hasn't gone down well with the NASCAR star.

THREAD: Here's Bubba Wallace's full CNN interview with Don Lemon.



In his first reaction to it not being a hate crime, Bubba immediately expresses anger at critics: "I'm pissed. I'm mad because people are trying to test my character and the person that I am and my integrity." pic.twitter.com/R4C8k15ife — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 24, 2020

Bubba Wallace hoax: NASCAR star opens up on Bubba Wallace noose investigation

In an interview with the CNN, the 26-year-old weighed in on the Bubba Wallace FBI investigation and the finding of the noose in his garage. Wallace recalled the incident and said that it was NASCAR president Steve Phelps who called him up to ask him to meet at the earliest. When the duo met, Phelps burst into tears while informing him of the alleged Bubba Wallace hate crime.

When quizzed about the Bubba Wallace FBI investigation's findings and the Bubba Wallace noose in question, the 26-year-old said that the noose was far from normal and said that the image of what he saw in the garage was definitely not a garage loop. Bubba Wallace said that he had never seen a garage loop like that in his entire racing career, and further said that it was definitely a noose, whether it was directed at him or not. Wallace finished 14th in the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, a career-best for him on the circuit.

