LA Rams Suffer HUGE 21-44 Defeat To Dallas Cowboys As Jason Garrett's Side Dominate Field

The LA Rams headed into the Week 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys on the back of a 28-12 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The Dallas Cowboys, on the other hand, headed into the game after a 24-31 defeat against the Chicago Bears. However, NFL fans pining for the Rams to build on that victory were left utterly disappointed as the LA Rams succumbed to a 21-44 defeat against the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL: Rams vs Cowboys highlights

Before the game against the Dallas Cowboys, the LA Rams had a 50% chance of securing a playoffs berth. That 50%, however, has now dwindled down to 10% after the defeat against the Cowboys. Few would have backed the Dallas Cowboys on such form to emerge winners against a team with a winning record in the NFL. With NFC East rivals Philadelphia Eagles registering a victory over the Washington Redskins, nothing but a win would do for the Dallas Cowboys. But, Jason Garrett's side turned up when the chips were down, that much is for sure.

"We saw a lot of pride out there tonight and hopefully we’ll see that as we go forward."



Watch as Jerry Jones reacts to the #DallasCowboys home win. #LARvsDAL — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 16, 2019

The Dallas Cowboys have blown hot and cold in the NFL this season. A three-game winning streak was followed by a three-game losing streak early in the season. Such has been their erratic form that the Cowboys have failed to register consecutive wins in the NFL this season. Against the LA Rams, however, the Cowboys showed signs of being back to their best. A 44-21 scoreline does justice to the Cowboys' performance at the AT&T Stadium on Sunday night. Cowboys' Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott ran the show as he ran for two touchdowns against the LA Rams. Elliot finished with 117 yards on the ground. His counterpart Todd Gurley II, on the other hand, managed just 20. Such was the home team's dominance during the Rams vs Cowboys game. Veteran linebacker Sean Lee also enjoyed a fruitful outing against the LA Rams as led the Cowboys defence to a strong showing.

