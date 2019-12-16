New England Patriots Snap Losing Streak After Easy 34-13 Win Over Cincinnati Bengals

The New England Patriots finally showed up in the NFL after two weeks of disappointing results. At the Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday night, the New England Patriots got back to winning ways with a 34-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Tom Brady was the star of the show as the Patriots veteran led from the front and threw for two touchdowns on the night. The win against the Cincinnati Bengals secures an NFL playoffs berth for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Also Read | Tom Brady's Exit Fueled By Speculation; 5 Potential NFL Teams For Patriots QB

Patriots vs Bengals highlights

A "Spygate 2.0" controversy overshadowed the Patriots vs Bengals game. The New England Patriots, however, showed no signs of being bothered by the incident as they secured a playoffs spot for the 11th consecutive season. After back-to-back losses against the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs, the New England Patriots were always likely to emerge winners against a Cincinnati Bengals side with the worst record in the NFL (1-13). The Patriots raced to a 7-0 lead in the opening minutes. Like the game against the Chiefs, however, the Patriots couldn't hold on to that lead for too long as the Bengals restored parity. The Patriots did, however, restore their lead and held on to it. All of this, despite an offence still not in the best of rhythm. Considering the fact that they face much stronger opposition in the form of the Buffalo Bills in Week 16, the New England Patriots will have to sort out their offensive struggles if they are to mount a serious challenge to retain the Super Bowl.

Also Read | Bill Belichick Reveals An Interesting Anecdote About Rob Gronkowski's Pre-draft Visit

Tom Brady Live Postgame Press Conference: https://t.co/4aOy1E0Bdi — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 15, 2019

Patriots struggle in offence, but Bill Belichick makes history

Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry provided some much-needed respite for the Patriots on Sunday night. Tom Brady was visibly frustrated with his receivers during the earlier defeats against the Texans and the Chiefs, but N'Keal Harry showed that the New England Patriots' offence still has some potential as he made an impressive diving touchdown catch in the third quarter. Tom Brady, meanwhile, finished with a season-low 128 passing yards against the Cincinnati Bengals and completed 15 of 29 passes on the night. Interestingly, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick set an NFL record on the night, becoming the first coach in the league's history to lead a team to 11 consecutive playoffs berths.

Also Read | Tom Brady Issues Challenge To Ravens QB Lamar Jackson With One Condition