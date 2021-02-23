Cam Newton Has No Plans On Retiring, Says 'There Aren't 32 Guys Better Than Him'

NFL star Cam Newton is confident of securing a new deal in the league as he approaches free agency ahead of the new season. The 31-year-old quarterback was released by the Panthers after the 2019 season, following which he joined the New England Patriots on a one-year deal. However, after a rocky season, Newton's future hangs in the balance.

Cam Newton retirement: NFL star confident of securing new deal despite rocky season

Speaking on Brandon Marshall's I AM ATHLETE podcast, Cam Newton brushed off rumours surrounding his retirement suggesting that his 'pride' won't let him hang up his boots. The 31-year-old said, "There aren't 32 guys better than me". Newton threw for 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions, ranking 24th in the NFL in passing yards. The 31-year-old did, though, remain effective while running the ball, rushing for 592 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Cam Newton on possibly retiring:



“Hell no! I can’t go out like that. I hear all of that talk. My pride won’t allow me to do it. There aren’t 32 guys better than me.” — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) February 22, 2021

Newton also addressed his patchy form, discussed missing two weeks early in the season after testing positive for COVID-19. The Patriots star said that he would be able to adjust quickly after returning, but said the challenge was tough amid the unusual season which also included short offseason work and no preseason. Newton said, "At the end of the day, sometimes you have to go through things in that type of manner to make you realise that you can't skip the process. I went in there thinking like, 'Aw man, I'm here now ...But, bro, I needed time. I'll be the first person to tell you, I needed time".

Cam Newton contract: Quarterback open to extension with the Patriots

Cam Newton's debut campaign with the Patriots did not go as per plan, but the 31-year-old will definitely take the opportunity to stay on for another year. Newton had nothing but good things to say about coach Bill Belichick, calling him the most misunderstood person in all of the sports. When quizzed about returning to the Patriots, the quarterback said, "There’s always a chance for anything". The Patriots are doing their best to explore every avenue of bettering their quarterback position this offseason, per The Athletic. Whether offering Newton an extension is a step in that regard, remains to be seen. Newton felt like a second year with the Patriots would be different, with New England going 7-9 in his first season as a starter.

(Image Courtesy: AP)