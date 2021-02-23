Patrick Mahomes' Mother Defends Brittany Matthews By Calling Out 'Hateful, Jealous' Women

After Sterling Skye Mahomes was born on February 20, Brittany Matthews shared some of her maternity photo shoot pictures. "When I thought I knew love. Then I saw your face for the first time," Matthews wrote as she posed in a soft beige gown with a pink tinge. Critics, however, once again called out Matthews for the photos she posted before Sterling was born– this time for the clothes she chose to wear for the shoot.

Patrick Mahomes mother Randi defends Brittany Matthews after Sterling's birth

As Matthews shared photos from her photo shoot, the comments section saw many questioning her clothing choices. While most fans flooded the comments with love and support, many believed she wanted to look thin in the photos. Matthews took to defending herself later, ensuring that she did not want to conceal her baby bump in any way. "Well ladies, not trying to look ‘skinny’ in my maternity pics, I’m very pregnant and not here to try and make myself not look pregnant…" she wrote.

I will foreverrrrrrr have @brittanylynne8 back when hateful, jealous women feel the need to put others down instead of lift them up. Keep slaying, queen 😚💖 — Tiara Ashlee (@tiaraashlee) February 19, 2021

Naturally, the debate was taken to Twitter. Fans opted to defend Matthews, speaking of loving her even when 'hateful' and 'jealous' women constantly try to bring her down. "Keep slaying, queen," the user wrote. Patrick Mahomes' mother quoted that tweet, defending her soon-to-be daughter-in-law.

"Me too," she wrote, before taking to replying to few other supportive tweets.

I agree — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) February 19, 2021

I block ugliness — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) February 19, 2021

This is not the first time Matthews has been called out on social media. While some people have dug up old racist statements she made, some others commenting on the way she dresses. Matthews was also trolled for tweeting about Tom Brady earlier, especially as she appeared to be a fan. Matthews has sometimes addressed the comments, often writing on her IG account.

Patrick Mahomes baby announcement

Months ago, Mahomes and Matthews announced that the latter is pregnant. Since then, they have kept fans in the loop, sharing precious moments like the gender reveal with their followers online. "Sterling Skye Mahomes," the couple wrote on their posts as they shared a closeup of their baby clutching Matthews' finger. With the baby's face not revealed yet, Matthews can be seen wearing a diamond necklace with the word 'Sterling' as the pendant.

(Image credits: Randi Mahomes Instagram)