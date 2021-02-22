Cam Newton Net Worth: How Rich Is The New England Patriots' Star Quarterback?

Cam Newton, the New England Patriots, is apparently on his way to free agency soon. Reports hint that his time with the Patriots is about to end, which has reports debating his future in the NFL. This weekend, a video of a heckler stating Newton would become poor went viral. Newton, however, retorted by saying 'I'm rich'.

Also read | Cam Newton heckled by player at youth football camp for being a free agent: WATCH

Cam Newton career earnings and net worth.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Newton is worth around $75 million. He first signed a 4-year rookie deal with the Carolina Panthers worth $22 million. Before the 2015 season, he signed a five-year $103.8 million contract with the Panthers. Per reports, the Patriots quarterback has earned a total of $121.4 million throughout his NFL career.

Cam Newton salary

As per Spotrac, Newton signed a $1,750,000 contract with the Patriots. $550,000 was guaranteed. Before details were revealed, a base salary of $1.1 million was assumed.

Also read | Paige Spiranac says drunk video shows 'Superhuman' Brady is human after all

Cam Newton endorsements

After his selection during the 2011 NFL Draft, Newton signed deals with brands like Gatorade, Beats by Dre, Danon and others. He has also earned by investing in the show "All In With Cam Newton". He has also created his clothing line MADE by Cam Newton, which launched in 2013 in partnership with Belk (a department store chain). He also owns a cigar bar and restaurant called 'Fellaship' in Atlanta, his hometown.

Also read | Tom Brady mocks media members calling him and his Bucs teammates OLD to win

Cam Newton Under Armour contract

According to a 2019 report, Newton was one of Under Armour's top-paid football stars. The report added that he earned royalty for every pair of shoe (UA Highlight cleats) that sold. As per Forbes (2019), Newton earned $12 million from his Under Armour deal.

Cam Newton stats

This season, Newton threw for 2657 years and eight touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He played 15 games for the team. Drafter as the No.1 pick (2011), Newton was won the Rookie of the Year by throwing over 4,000 years and 21 touchdowns. With consistent progress, he soon became a starter for the Panthers.

In 2015, Newton led the Panthers to the Super Bowl 50 with a 15-1 win-loss record. While the Panther lost the title to Denver Broncos (24-10), Newton was awarded the MVP award. He threw for 3,837 yards and a career-high 35 touchdowns that season. However, his stats were affected later on, especially as he was sidelined due to injuries.

Cam got a little triggered 👀 pic.twitter.com/D7MZkLdorg — Justin Ramos (@patriotsnews247) February 21, 2021

Disclaimer: The above Cam Newton net worth and Cam Newton salary are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Also read | Cam Newton heckled: Dez Bryant, NFL stars slam kid who heckled QB at football camp

(Image credits: Cam Newton Instagram)