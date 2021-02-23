Shailene Woodley Confirms Engagement To 'Incredible' Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

On Monday (Tuesday IST), Shailene Woodley appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", confirming her engagement with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The couple met during the pandemic, and have been together for a while. Woodley spoke about Rodgers as an athlete and how she never expected to get married to one.

Aaron Rodgers engagement: Shailene Woodley on Jimmy Kimmel confirms rumours

While on the show, Woodley spoke about being engaged for a while now. The Divergent actress said that the engagement is not news to them, and the whole situation was kind of funny. "Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while'". However, the 29-year-old American actress also spoke about marrying an athlete, and how she never thought she would marry one.

"He's, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being," Woodley said, starting with a string of compliments. She then added that she never thought she would marry someone who "threw balls for a living" even as a little girl. "But he's really just too good at it," she added.

She even revealed how her dog might have been instrumental in the matchmaking process. "When I first met him, I think my dog like pulled me aside and was like, 'If you don't date this dude, I will disown you as my mother, because the three feet that I run with you when you throw a ball is nothing compared to the marathon I'm able to run with him'".

In another confession, Woodley confirmed that she had never even been to a football game before she started dating Rodgers. She spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic, and how all stadiums were closed. American sports were never on her radar, and while she knew Rodgers was a football guy, she did not know what kind. "And I'm still constantly learning," she admitted. The actress also knows him as the guy who wants to host Jeopardy, and not the football QB.

Before Woodley herself confirmed the reports, E! News revealed that the couple had been dating. During the NFL season, they kept things private while still meeting and talking when they could. As per a source back then, the couple was making time for each other while being focused on their career.

E! News also reported that the couple cannot wait to tie the knot, and have shared a 'very intense connection from the beginning'. While it was a sudden engagement, it was not a surprise. Though nothing is confirmed, they apparently met via Rodgers' ex, Danica Patrick.

However, when Rodgers accepted the 2020 NFL MVP award, he hinted at his engagement. "I got engaged," the 37-year-old added almost casually as he discussed playing some of the best football of his career. They apparently even spent Valentine's Day together.

(Image credits: Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Instagram)