Cam Newton Net Worth, Salary With Patriots, Career Accomplishments And Endorsements

Cam Newton just may have gotten a new lease of life in the NFL after he reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots this week. A former NFL MVP, Cam Newton was released by the Carolina Panthers earlier this year after his numerous injury issues raised doubts over his long-term efficacy. New England Patriots, who parted ways with franchise legend Tom Brady in the offseason, were initially expected to go with Jarrett Stidham as their starting quarterback. While those plans might still be in place, Cam Newton could force himself into the running for No. 1 if he impresses head coach Bill Belichick with his passing ability. With the 2015 NFL MVP looking to revive his NFL career, here's a look at the Cam Newton net worth figure, his reported Patriots salary and his career accomplishments.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has reached agreement on a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the New England Patriots, league sources tell @mortreport and me.



Newton now will step into the mix to try to help replace former Patriots’ QB Tom Brady. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2020

Cam Newton net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Cam Newton net worth figure is estimated to be around $45 million. His rookie contract with the Panthers was a four-year deal worth a reported $22 million. Prior to the 2015 season, Newton agreed to a five-year contract with Carolina worth $103.8 million. So far, in nine seasons in the NFL, Cam Newton has earned a total of $121.4 million in salary.

Since being drafted by the Panthers in 2011, Newton has signed endorsement deals with the likes of Gatorade, Beats by Dre, Under Armour, Danon and several others. The quarterback also invested in a Nickelodeon show called “All In With Cam Newton." In 2013, Newton partnered with department store chain Belk for the creation of his own clothing line MADE by Cam Newton. Last year, the former Panthers star opened a cigar bar and restaurant named 'Fellaship' in his hometown, Atlanta.

Cam Newton Patriots salary

While details of his new Patriots contract are yet to be confirmed, per reports, the Cam Newton Patriots salary has a base value of $1.1 million. However, he could potentially earn as high as $7.5 million if he hits all the incentives in his contract. The Cam Newton Patriots salary and the one-year deal he has reportedly agreed with the franchise is set to be in the comparable range for quarterbacks looking for revival after injuries temporarily halted their careers.

That $7.5 million figure has been about the going rate for QB-revival deals. It's Mariota's base salary with the Raiders. Bridgewater signed for 1/$7.25 million with Saints last year. https://t.co/7Oh0SoPGyC — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 29, 2020

Cam Newton signed to Patriots; NFL accomplishments

Having been drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in 2011, Newton hit the ground running in his rookie season as he was named the NFL Rookie of the Year in 2011. That season he threw for more than 4,000 yards and 21 touchdowns. He continued his rapid progress and established himself as a starter for the Panthers.

His best NFL season came in 2015 when the led the Panthers to a 15-1 (win-loss) record in the regular season, before leading them to Super Bowl 50. The Panthers lost 24-10 to Denver Broncos, but Newton won the NFL MVP that season as he threw for 3,837 yards and a career-high 35 touchdowns. While his numbers dipped after 2015, he was still considered as one of the best quarterbacks in the league. The last two seasons were largely underwhelming for Newton, especially last season, where he was restricted to just two appearances due to injuries. He was released by the Panthers on March 24, 2020.

