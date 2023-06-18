Canadian GP 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch F1 In India, UK And USA

Quick links:
Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso after Saturday's qualifying session (Image: AP)
Why You Are Reading This: Reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen starts the Canadian Grand Prix 2023 from pole position, to match the legendary Ayrton Senna’s tally of wins in the sport. Verstappen clinched pole during the wet qualifying session in Montreal on Saturday, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg and Fernando Alonso. However, a three-place grid penalty for the Haas driver meant Alonso will start Sunday’s main race from P2.
With penalties applied, here's a re-vamped starting grid for Sunday's Grand Prix! 👀#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/ssDg25XQDk— Formula 1 (@F1) June 18, 2023
The F1 Canadian GP 2023 is scheduled to start at 11:30 p.m. IST on Sunday.
The upcoming F1 Canadian GP in 2023 is set to take place at the renowned Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve located in Montreal. This iconic circuit has been hosting the Canadian GP since 1978. Spanning a length of 4.361 km, the circuit features 12 corners, contributing to its distinctive and scenic appearance.
Formula 1 fans in India can watch the live stream of the F1 Canadian GP 2023 on F1 TV Pro. F1 TV is the official broadcaster of the F1 2023 season in India, and the fans interested to watch it need to subscribe to its streaming service. The monthly subscription for F1 TV Pro is said to be INR 399, while the annual subscription is said to be priced at INR 2499.
Unfortunately, the F1 2023 season is not being telecasted in India.
Fans in the UK can watch the Canadian GP weekend on Sky Sports. Fans in the US can watch the race on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.