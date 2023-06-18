Canadian GP 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch F1 In India, UK And USA

Why You Are Reading This: Reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen starts the Canadian Grand Prix 2023 from pole position, to match the legendary Ayrton Senna’s tally of wins in the sport. Verstappen clinched pole during the wet qualifying session in Montreal on Saturday, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg and Fernando Alonso. However, a three-place grid penalty for the Haas driver meant Alonso will start Sunday’s main race from P2.

3 Things You Need To Know

Max Verstappen heads into Canadian GP 2023 with a 53-point lead in the 2023 F1 Drivers’ Championship standings

Fernando Alonso can clinch his 33rd F1 race win if he manages to triumph at Montreal

After a wet qualifying session, Sunday’s main race is expected to be held in dry conditions

When does the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023 start?

The F1 Canadian GP 2023 is scheduled to start at 11:30 p.m. IST on Sunday.

Where is the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023 being held?

The upcoming F1 Canadian GP in 2023 is set to take place at the renowned Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve located in Montreal. This iconic circuit has been hosting the Canadian GP since 1978. Spanning a length of 4.361 km, the circuit features 12 corners, contributing to its distinctive and scenic appearance.

How to watch the live streaming of the F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023 in India?

Formula 1 fans in India can watch the live stream of the F1 Canadian GP 2023 on F1 TV Pro. F1 TV is the official broadcaster of the F1 2023 season in India, and the fans interested to watch it need to subscribe to its streaming service. The monthly subscription for F1 TV Pro is said to be INR 399, while the annual subscription is said to be priced at INR 2499.

How to watch the live telecast of the F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023 in India?

Unfortunately, the F1 2023 season is not being telecasted in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023 in the UK and US?

Fans in the UK can watch the Canadian GP weekend on Sky Sports. Fans in the US can watch the race on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.