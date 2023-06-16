Lewis Hamilton Still Unclear About Future In F1 With Mercedes; 'Doesn’t Really Bother Me'

Why You Are Reading This: Seven-time Formula 1 World Champ Lewis Hamilton’s future with Mercedes in the sport remains uncertain heading into the Canadian GP 2023. The 38-year-old driver’s current contract with the German manufacturer would expire at the end of the F1 2023 season. Ahead of the Canadian GP weekend, the Brit was quizzed about the contract extension talks with Mercedes.

3 Things You Need To Know

Lewis Hamilton signed a two-year contract with Mercedes ahead of the 2022 season

Hamilton has been driving for Mercedes since the 2013 season

He has been previously linked with a move to Ferrari

‘I don’t really have a huge amount to say’: Lewis Hamilton on Mercedes future

Ahead of the Canadian GP 2023, Mercedes was expected to have an update about the contract extension for the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. However, as the F1 Grand Prix weekend approached, Hamilton said on Thursday that he had no updates about his future with the team. As reported by The Associated Press, Hamilton said, “I’ve seen Toto, we’ve talked several times. Yeah. Nothing else real to really add to it”.

This comes almost a week after Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff spoke about Hamilton’s contract extension situation in an interview with CNBC. Speaking on the “Squawk on the Street” program, Wolff said, “It is going to happen soon, and we are talking more days than weeks. We have such a good relationship that we dread the moment that we need to talk about money. From a team’s perspective, Lewis and Mercedes have gone back a long time.”

Lewis Hamilton reportedly demands a five-year contract extension worth £250 million

The Mercedes boss further stated that he and Hamilton both joined the team in 2013 and have enjoyed a wonderful time together. It is worth noting that a recent media report claimed Hamilton is looking for a long-term contract extension with Mercedes. As per The Daily Mail’s report, the star driver has demanded a five-year contract extension worth £250 million.

If the report turns out to be true, the British driver will represent Mercedes in the sport till 2028, when he will be 43 years old. As per Sports Bible, a source close to the contract extension talks revealed Lewis won’t accept a one-year extension and has demanded five years. The source further opened up on the reports about Ferrari offering a lucrative contract to Lewis, and said, “There is always a lure about Ferrari, but Lewis will probably think that his only hope of winning his eighth title is by staying where he is. Money is not a delaying factor”.