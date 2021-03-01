Canelo Alvarez To Fight Billy Joe Saunders In May After Recent Demolition Of Avni Yildirim

With the demolition of Avni Yildirim on Saturday night, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez now has wins over all the major WBC’s mandatory challenger for his super-middleweight championship. Now, he has his eyes set on one of the two unification fights, which he hopes to win later this year. Just minutes after the Yildirim fight, Matchroom Boxing announced that the WBA and WBC champ will fight Britain’s Billy Joe Saunders on May 8, who holds the WBO strap.

IT’S OFFICIAL!!! The unification is on! @canelo v @bjsaunders_ for the WBC, WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine World championships May 8 live on @daznboxing 🇲🇽 🇬🇧 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JoKAhebmFV — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) February 28, 2021

While the venue of the bout is yet to be confirmed, promoter Eddie Hearn informed BoxingScene that the ‘Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and the AT&T Stadium in Arlington’ are currently leading the debate. Wherever the fight takes place, one thing is confirmed that Canelo Alvarez won’t take much time off following his recent win as Billy Joe Saunders is a different opponent than Avni Yildirim.

The 30-year-old took just three weeks off after defeating Callum Smith on December 19. However, his 12-round war against Saunders is considered more challenging as the WBO champion is a smart, skilful southpaw who has never lost. Saunders, on the other hand, is reportedly preparing for Canelo Alvarez ever since he earned a unanimous-decision victory over fellow Brit Martin Murray on December 4.

Rumours claim that if Canelo Alvarez defeats Billy Joe Saunders in May, he will attempt to make a deal to fight IBF champ Caleb Plant in a full title unification fight. The bout could take place in September 2021, making Alvarez one of the most dominant boxers if he wins.

Canelo Alvarez next fight: Canelo Alvarez defeats Avni Yildirim

Canelo Alvarez dominated the bout from the starting bell, hitting Yildirim with some jabs, followed by a left and right to the body. He then delivered some uppercuts and continued to score with combinations to the body in the second round. Yildirim tried to fight back, but Alvarez blocked many of his attacks and answered back with some of his own.

Alvarez stayed within punching range and increased his output but was also effective from distance and connected with a flush counter right to the head. In the third round, The Mexican dropped Yildirim with a left-right combination to the head and continued punishing him on the ropes. Yildirim survived the round but absorbed sufficient punishment that forced his trainer Joel Diaz to stop the fight.

Source: Eddie Hearn/ Twitter