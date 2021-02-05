Ryan Garcia Thinks Prime Canelo Alvarez Would Knock Out Floyd Mayweather At His Best

Is not hidden that Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez played a huge part in Ryan Garcia’s recent win over Luke Campbell. The Mexican superstar mentored the current Interim WBC lightweight champion, teaching him a thing or two about dominating opponents in the squared circle. Both the boxers even share the same head trainer in Eddy Reynoso, who is a legend in the sport.

In his 57 pro fights, Canelo has tasted defeat only once, which came at the hands of Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2013 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The bout that took place at a catch-weight, saw Mayweather easily outbox Canelo, winning via majority decision (MD). Because of the loss, Alvarez lost his WBA (Super), WBC, and The Ring light middleweight titles, which he ended up winning back in the future from various opponents.

Also Read l Mayweather next fight: Floyd open to fight Jake Paul and 50 Cent after Logan Paul

Canelo Alvarez stats: Canelo’s rise after Floyd Mayweather loss

After the bout, Canelo Alvarez admitted that he was too young and too inexperienced to beat Mayweather at the time. Since then, Canelo has captured multiple titles in the middleweight and super middleweight. Not just that, in 2019, he got his hands on the WBO light heavyweight title after defeating Sergey Kovalev at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Since the Mayweather bout, Canelo Alvarez has shone in the ring, even becoming the pound-for-pound king in various lists. He recently delivered a clinic against Callum Smith, defeating him via unanimous decision. It won’t be wrong to say that Alvarez has come very far since his first professional loss, with his protégé Ryan Garcia adding that the best version of Canelo would beat the best version of Mayweather.

Also Read l Mayweather next fight: Jake Paul takes dig at Floyd, accepts his challenge with bizarre poem

Ryan Garcia on Canelo Alvarez vs Floyd Mayweather 2

While talking to ESPN, Ryan Garcia stated that Canelo Alvarez is way smarter then Floyd Mayweather and knowns how to manoeuvre in the ring much better. “Pretty Boy was good but if he went directly against Canelo, he would be knocked out. He would have to box and he (Saúl) is a big guy by nature,” Garcia added. While Garcia made it clear that he respects Mayweather’s skill, he revealed that he never liked the way Mayweather portrayed himself in public — as an athlete consumed by money.

"What I had a problem with [when it came to] Floyd was how he represented himself when he got to the top. He threw around the image of glorifying money. I don't like that," Garcia concluded.

Also Read l Logan Paul explains why his exhibition fight with Floyd Mayweather was postponed: Watch

Also Read l Canelo Alvarez stats: Callum Smith suffers from gruesome ‘detached bicep’ during Alvarez fight

Image Source: Ryan Garcia/ Instagram, AP