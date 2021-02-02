Chad Wheeler Pleads 'Not Guilty' To charges After Alleged Assault On Girlfriend

On Monday, former Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler pleaded ‘not guilty’ to charges of first-degree domestic violence assault. The 27-year-old NFL star was arrested on January 23 after King County police received a call from a woman who was locked in a bathroom following a "physical fight with her boyfriend". Wheeler’s plea came just a few days after he announced he was stepping away from the game following his arrest for allegedly choking his girlfriend - who reportedly showed up in court with her left arm in a sling.

ALSO READ: Deshaun Watson Trade Request: NFL Fans React As Texans QB Wants Out Of Houston

Is Chad Wheeler not guilty? NFL star pleads not guilty to 3 charges

According to reports from ESPN, former Giants and Seahawks star Chad Wheeler has pleaded not guilty to three criminal charges just days after he was accused of violently beating his girlfriend. The prosecutors claimed, "(Wheeler) viciously attacked the victim in her bedroom, strangling her at times with both hands." He is accused of strangling his girlfriend twice until she lost consciousness. When the victim got back to her senses, she told police that the 6-foot-7, 310-pound footballer expressed surprise that she was still alive.

Former Seahawks OT Chad Wheeler pleaded not guilty this morning to charges of first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest. He’s been ordered to remain in Washington as part of his pre-trial release. pic.twitter.com/YVBeq15iXG — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) February 1, 2021

Reports claim that when the police forced entry into the house, they found the victim's face covered in blood while Wheeler resisted arrest. The victim informed the police that she and Wheeler had been dating for about six months. She also claimed that Wheeler has bipolar disorder and had not been taking his medication.

ALSO READ: NFL Scrambles To Keep Charitable Super Bowl Events In Tampa

According to CrimeOnline reports, Wheeler’s lawyers had requested the NFL star be allowed to move to Hawaii, where he had a home. However, Wheeler’s girlfriend suggested that he should move to LA so that he could be far away from her. Wheeler's next court date is a hearing set for February 11 in Kent, Washington. His trial is scheduled to April 6.

ALSO READ: Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly? NFL Star's Partner Reacts To Blockbuster Trade

Wheeler paid $400,000 bail the morning of January 26, four days after the incident. Following his release, Wheeler took to Twitter to reveal his apologies over the "manic episode" and wrote, "I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused". Wheeler also claimed that he plans to walk away from football to seek help.

Wheeler played for the New York Giants from 2017 to 2019 before signing with the Seahawks as a practice squad player. He was cut by the NFC west division team on January 28 following his arrest.

ALSO READ: Who Is Chad Wheeler's Girlfriend Alleah? NFL Player Arrested Over Alleged Domestic Abuse

Image Credits - AP