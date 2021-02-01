Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly? NFL Star's Partner Reacts To Blockbuster Trade

On Saturday night, reports claimed that the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms on a massive deal by sending Matthew Stafford from the Motor City to the City of Angels in exchange for Jared Goff and three future NFL draft picks. The 32-year-old Pro Bowler has spent 11 seasons with the Lions but it seems that the major deal is likely to see the QB move to the Rams ahead of the new NFL season. Although Stafford's trade to the Rams was still in question, the Pro Bowler's wife, Kelly, all but confirmed the trade.

Matthew Stafford trade: Rams to secure move for star QB?

As per reports from CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams agreed to a blockbuster deal on Saturday night, sending Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for Jared Goff, two first-round picks (2022 and 2023) and a 2021 third-round selection. It is the first in the NFL that that time two former No.1 overall picks have been dealt for one another in the common draft era. According to reports, the Rams were paying a heavy price for the deal - to acquire Stafford and to rid themselves of the need to pay a guaranteed $43 million to Goff.

This was the first time No. 1 overall draft picks ever have been traded for each other in the common draft era. In 1978, O.J. Simpson was traded to 49ers for five picks, one of which became the 1979 No. 1 pick. But at time of trade, teams didn’t know it would involve No. 1 pick. https://t.co/Els7J6OR0V — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2021

Who is Matthew Stafford's wife? Kelly Stafford Instagram post hints at leaving Detroit

Hey @ClaytonKersh22, have you heard from an old friend today? 👀 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 31, 2021

While the official Twitter account of the Rams had some fun hinting that Matthew Stafford might be arriving soon enough, the NFL star's wife took to social media to all but confirm the trade. Only last week, Kelly Stafford sparked rumours that she was set to leave Detroit along with her family. In an Instagram post, Kelly penned a heartfelt message to the city of Detroit while hinting that she and her husband might be on the move.

On Sunday, just a few hours after Matthew Stafford's trade began trending on social media, Kelly posted a message on her Instagram story, stating that she was "looking forward to the sunsets in California". Kelly and Matthew have been married since 2015 and the couple have four daughters together.

Matthew Stafford has been with the Lions since 2009 and led them to the playoffs only three times. The American QB recorded 45,109 passing yards and 282 touchdowns during his career with the AFC franchise. In 2020, Stafford played in all 16 regular season games for the first time since 2018. He had 4,084 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes along with 10 interceptions but Detroit finished 5-11 and missed the playoffs.

Image Credits - Kelly Stafford Instagram