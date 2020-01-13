Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Throws 5 Incredible TDs In Massive Comeback Win Over Texans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes produced a stellar display to help Chiefs to register a massive comeback victory over the Houston Texans. Patrick Mahomes registered 5 touchdowns and completed 321 passing yards to win the battle of the quarterbacks against Texans' Deshaun Watson in the NFL Divisional Round game on Sunday night (Monday IST).

First team in NFL postseason history to win a game by 20 or more points after trailing by 20 or more points 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/PiX2WlbveZ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 13, 2020

NFL playoffs: Texans vs Chiefs highlights

NFL playoffs: Patrick Mahomes shines against Texans

Houston Texans registered an upset win over the Chiefs in the regular season. At the Arrowhead Stadium, they started in a dominating fashion to go 21-0 up in the first quarter itself. Texans scored a field goal early in the second quarter to go 24-0 up. However, Patrick Mahomed led-Chiefs rose up to the occasion to take a 28-24 lead to half time.

No team has overcome a 21+ point deficit at the end of the first quarter to win a game in the regular season or playoffs in the last 8 seasons.#HOUvsKC | #Texans — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 12, 2020

The Chiefs continued to dominate proceedings in the second half, during which Patrick Mahomes continued to dominate the Texans on the field. Kansas City Chiefs racked up 41 unanswered points, scoring touchdowns on seven straight possessions. Deshaun Watson got his own team back on the scoreboard in the third quarter, but till then Chiefs had managed to put the game to bed with a huge gap in the scoreline.

Chiefs won the contest 51-31 to advanced to the American Football Conference (AFC) title game against the Tennesee Titans. With favourites Baltimore Ravens seeing an early exit, Kansas City Chiefs are now the favourites to make it to Super Bowl LIV. The Conference title game between Chiefs and Titans will be played on Sunday night, January 19 (Monday, January 20 IST).

