Patrick Mahomes's Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Harassed During Chiefs' Win Over Patriots

The Patriots just cannot seem to step out of the headlines in recent weeks. After a difficult loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at the Gillette Stadium on Sunday, the Patriots will have felt hard done by, considering a number of questionable decisions went the other way during the game. Among the many headlines that emerged after the game had run its course, one more headline has been added to that litany.

Patrick Mahomes's girlfriend harassed during Patriots vs Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' girlfriend Brittany Matthews was in attendance along with Patrick Mahomes' brother, Jackson Mahomes. With the Kansas City Chiefs gaining the upper hand over the Patriots on the night, the Patriots fans were less than hospitable towards Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes. The pair were treated so poorly, that the security at the Gillette Stadium had to intervene and move them out of their seats.

Patrick Mahomes' girlfriend then took to Twitter to recall the incident. Brittany Matthews stated that the Patriots fans recognised her and Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson Mahomes at the stadium and decided to harass the pair. She also said that some fans took offence when she stood up during the game. The Patriots fans then threatened to call security on the pair after the incident.

As soon as we sit down, drunk dude “hey everyone this is patrick mahomes girl and brother, let’s give them shit”

This shall be fun 🙄 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) December 8, 2019

This place is horrible, people already yelling every time I stand up, am I not aloud to stand up for football game?😲🤔 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) December 8, 2019

I was told if I stand they will call security and kick us out, can’t stand for your team? Some fans y’all are 😂🤔 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) December 8, 2019

After a tumultuous couple of weeks that saw the Patriots succumb to losses against the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Patriots are bound to be in the headlines for the next couple of weeks. A number of questions have been raised regarding their offence in recent games, with Patriots’ star quarterback Tom Brady cutting a frustrated figure during the games. Tom Brady was also pictured voicing his frustration at his receivers during the loss against the Texans. However, despite their struggles in the offence, a return for former wide receiver Antonio Brown has been effectively ruled out by the Patriots.

