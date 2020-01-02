Lamar Jackson's Early Win-loss Record Leaves Patrick Mahomes Behind. NFL MVP Contender?

Lamar Jackson has been the name on every NFL fan's lips this season. After sweeping the majority of the votes in the Pro Bowl voting earlier in December, Lamar Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to a 14-2 record in the NFL this season. Now, with the Ravens clinching the AFC's top seed, an interesting statistic has emerged from Lamar Jackson's season so far.

The Ravens are 20-4 since Lamar Jackson took over as starter. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) December 31, 2019

Lamar Jackson's impressive early win-loss record trumps Patrick Mahomes' mark

As a starter, Lamar Jackson has led the Baltimore Ravens to an impressive 20-4 record so far. In comparison, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has led the Chiefs to an 18-6 record in his first 24 games. While Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC West in resounding fashion, the Baltimore Ravens have been arguably the most impressive team in the NFL this season. At the centre of their dominance as been the emergence of Lamar Jackson.

Lamar Jackson has vaulted his name into every MVP conversation this season. Despite missing the Ravens' final game of the season, Lamar Jackson still led the NFL in passing and total touchdowns in the calendar year. In fact, with 1,206 rushing yards this season, the MVP frontrunner finished with more rushing yards than the Miami Dolphins (1,156). Add to this the fact that the Ravens star had the same number of rushing touchdowns in 2019 as both the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers, and also had more than the New York Jets (five) and Jacksonville Jaguars (three), and it is clear that Lamar Jackson has the MVP award all but locked up.

Only eight players have won the Heisman Trophy and the NFL MVP award. With the Ravens bordering on the invincible this season, Lamar Jackson could very well become the ninth player to achieve that feat. The Ravens need just three wins to vault their name into greatness and Lamar Jackson's numbers mean that he is the man to lead the Ravens' Super Bowl charge.

