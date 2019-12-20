Patrick Mahomes Story, Net Worth, Salary With Kansas City Chiefs, MVP 2019

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs has established himself as one of the fastest rising quarterbacks in NFL. In just three years of football, the quarterback has established himself as one of the best pass-callers in NFL. Watching the Chiefs’ on the field is always a thrill for the fans in the presence of this quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes made the impossible look normal as a kid

Patrick Mahomes is the son of former Major League Baseball pitcher Pat Mahomes. He grew up in dugouts. As stated by his godfather LaTroy Hawkins, Mahomes was not one of those kids who would go running around causing chaos. He'd instead be eating all the candies and gum in that environment. He used to study everyone and when his time came to compete, he proved to be prodigious.

Patrick Mahomes net worth

Patrick Mahomes has been named the most valuable player in the NFL and has revolutionized his place in the sport in an instant. He has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $10 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Patrick Mahomes salary

Patrick Mahomes is currently on a rookie deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. It is safe to say that the team is getting MVP-caliber play from the quarterback while only having to spend $16,425,786 of their salary cap over the span of four years. However, it is certain that the quarterback will get a boost in his salary in the coming years.

Patrick Mahomes - The most valued player in NFL

In his first season as a starter, Patrick Mahomes had the NFL's third-ever 50-passing-touchdown season, becoming the NFL’s MVP. He was the second African-American quarterback in history to do so, along with Cam Newton and Steve McNair. Despite injuries this season, he has been nearly as good.

Patrick Mahomes is the 2018 Most Valuable Player 👏 pic.twitter.com/JZx0sPOgt3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2019

